COEs end mixed in latest tender as premiums stay at their highest levels this year

Wed, Sep 23, 2020 - 4:25 PM

file7bpl4ent34i17i8w7mxw.jpg
COE for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp closed at S$38,504, up from S$37,766 two weeks ago. COE for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp finished at S$40,989, down from S$41,510.
PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Certificates of entitlement (COE) ended mixed in the latest tender Wednesday (Sept 23), but premiums remained at among their highest levels this year.

COE for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp closed at S$38,504, up from S$37,766 two weeks ago. COE for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp finished at S$40,989, down from S$41,510.

Open COE, which can be used for any type of vehicle except motorcycles but ends up mostly for bigger cars, closed at S$41,001, up from S$40,790.

Commercial vehicle COE ended at S$28,589, up from S$26,644. Motorcycle premium finished at S$7,331, down from S$7,399.

New car launches and aggressive promotions by dealers to clear stock piled up during the April to June suspension of COE tenders kept premiums buoyant. A smaller supply of COEs continued to put pressure on bidding.

