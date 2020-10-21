You are here

COEs end mostly higher on eve of new quota

Wed, Oct 21, 2020 - 4:29 PM

Industry watchers reckon the rise in COE price for cars up to 1,600cc can be attributed to a smaller supply of certificates.
[SINGAPORE] Certificates of entitlement (COE) ended mostly higher in the latest tender Wednesday (Oct 21), the last one before the next three-month quota starts in November.

COE for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp finished at S$37,334, up from S$36,534 two weeks ago. COE for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp closed at S$40,990, up slightly from S$40,690.

Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but ends up predominantly for bigger cars, ended at S$39,889, down from S$40,301.

Commercial vehicle COE, which has been trending at its highest in over two years, finished at S$33,778, up slightly from S$33,089.

Motorcycle premium ended at S$7,300, down from S$7,451.

Industry watchers reckon the rise in COE for cars up to 1,600cc can be attributed to a smaller supply of certificates in the new quota starting next month.

However, the supply of COEs for the other two categories used for cars will be larger, which may explain the dip in the premium for the Open category.

