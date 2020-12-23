You are here

Home > Transport

COEs end the year mostly higher in final lap of sales race

Wed, Dec 23, 2020 - 5:25 PM

AK_sgcars_2312.jpg
Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums ended mostly higher in the last tender of 2020 on Wednesday as motor traders made a last ditch effort to shore up sales in a year of pandemic and pared down supply.
PHOTO: ST FILE

[SINGAPORE] Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums ended mostly higher in the last tender of 2020 on Wednesday as motor traders made a last ditch effort to shore up sales in a year of pandemic and pared down supply.

But on average, this year's main car premium was only slightly higher than last year's, despite the supply of certificates being 25 per cent smaller. Compared with the average in 1999, which had a similar quota size, this year's average premium was appreciably lower.

At the close of Wednesday's tender, the COE for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp finished at S$40,556, a tad lower than the previous S$40,714. The COE for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp closed at S$49,300, up from S$45,012.

Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but which ends up mostly for bigger cars, rose similarly to S$49,500, from S$45,510.

The commercial vehicle COE finished at S$35,201, up from S$32,889. The motorcycle premium closed at S$7,689, up slightly from S$7,670.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

COE supply is determined largely by the number of vehicles scrapped in a particular year. And the number of cars being scrapped each year is influenced by the number of new cars registered 10 years earlier (as COEs have a statutory lifespan of 10 years).

Industry players expect the 2021 COE supply to be either unchanged or slightly larger despite the number of new cars registered 10 years ago, in 2011, being 33 per cent fewer than in 2010.

This is because the shortfall will be made up by some 22,000 cars which had their COEs revalidated for five years in 2016. They will have to be scrapped in 2021.

The unknown is the number of motorists who will revalidate their car COEs in the next 12 months. These revalidated COEs will not contribute to 2021's quota.

Hence if consumer sentiment and market conditions remain unchanged, prices next year are likely to soften.

THE STRAITS TIMES

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

SIA to trial digital health verification process for inbound flights from KL, Jakarta

France to reopen UK border after paralysing Britain's busiest port

UK car output down 1.4% for November, Brexit deal needed: SMMT

Pandemic's blight boosts boxship business

Airbus warns of US$5b in lost orders on AirAsia X debt plan

EasyJet defers more Airbus planes as virus roils air travel

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 23, 2020 05:18 PM
Government & Economy

Thai central bank leaves key rate unchanged, lowers 2021 GDP outlook

[BANGKOK] Thailand's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at a record low on Wednesday but downgraded...

Dec 23, 2020 05:01 PM
Energy & Commodities

China pipeline giant to buy Kunlun assets for US$6.3b

[BEIJING] China's pipeline network behemoth inked a US$6.3 billion asset purchase in the latest step to bolster the...

Dec 23, 2020 04:51 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai granted bail

[HONG KONG] A Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon detained under a new national security law was granted bail on...

Dec 23, 2020 04:45 PM
Technology

Xiaomi's market value tops US$100b, reaching 2018 IPO goal

[HONG KONG] Xiaomi founder Lei Jun can finally rejoice after the Chinese smartphone maker's market value swelled...

Dec 23, 2020 04:45 PM
Government & Economy

China will lower import tariffs on 883 products from Jan 1, 2021

[BEIJING] China will lower import tariffs on 883 products from Jan 1, 2021, including some aviation equipment, logs...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Geylang's Advance Apartment sold for S$26.5m to local consortium

Empty stores and offices: how Sweden aims to plug housing gap

Top Glove says will no longer fire whistleblowers; opens helplines for workers

Adelson's MBS casino paid price for courting China whales

Brokers' take: Analysts say Frencken's S$6.2m impairment does not affect outlook

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for