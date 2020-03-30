You are here

Home > Transport

EasyJet grounds 'entire fleet' over coronavirus

Mon, Mar 30, 2020 - 2:40 PM

AB_easyjet_300320.jpg
British airline easyJet on Monday said it had grounded its entire fleet because of the novel coronavirus pandemic but would still be available for rescue flights to repatriate stranded customers.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] British airline easyJet on Monday said it had grounded its entire fleet because of the novel coronavirus pandemic but would still be available for rescue flights to repatriate stranded customers.

"As a result of the unprecedented travel restrictions imposed by governments in response to the coronavirus pandemic and the implementation of national lockdowns across many European countries, easyJet has, today, fully grounded its entire fleet of aircraft," it said in a statement.

"At this stage there can be no certainty of the date for restarting commercial flights."

The carrier, which already last week began to ground a majority of its planes, added Monday that it had so far operated 650 rescue flights, returning more than 45,000 customers.

"The last of these rescue flights were operated on Sunday... We will continue to work with government bodies to operate additional rescue flights as requested," easyJet said.

SEE ALSO

Vietnam's ban on rice exports still in force, govt may set limit: traders

EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren noted that crew members had volunteered to operate rescue flights.

"I am extremely proud of the way in which people across easyJet have given their absolute best at such a challenging time," he said in the statement,

Following the full grounding of its planes, easyJet said that for two months from Wednesday, crew would be paid 80 per cent of their average pay thanks to an emergency scheme introduced by the UK government to keep workers in jobs.

AFP

Transport

China's Geely 2019 net profit drops 35% amid broader market slump

ComfortDelGro Taxi extends cabbie relief, to sink into red for fiscal 2020

Cruise company still searching for port for virus ship

Qantas says pilots approve pay deal covering Sydney-London flights

Latam Airlines cuts more flights as virus spreads

US could take equity shares in coronavirus-hit airlines: officials

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 30, 2020 02:29 PM
Energy & Commodities

Vietnam's ban on rice exports still in force, govt may set limit: traders

[HANOI] Vietnam, the world's third-largest rice exporter, has not yet lifted the ban on new rice export contracts,...

Mar 30, 2020 02:27 PM
Companies & Markets

7 firms sign MOU to study hydrogen as green energy source for Singapore

FIVE Singapore and two Japanese companies on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to develop ways to...

Mar 30, 2020 02:21 PM
Government & Economy

Drop in China's new coronavirus cases; none in Wuhan for 6th day

[WUHAN] China reported a drop in new coronavirus infections for a fourth day as drastic curbs on international...

Mar 30, 2020 02:18 PM
Government & Economy

Britain orders 10,000 ventilators from F1, aerospace consortium

[LONDON] Britain has ordered more than 10,000 ventilators from a consortium of leading aerospace, engineering and...

Mar 30, 2020 02:00 PM
Government & Economy

National Wages Council recommends lower MVC or 10% of basic pay, if cuts needed

IF wages must be cut, the National Wages Council (NWC) is recommending that the Monthly Variable Component (MVC) be...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.