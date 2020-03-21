You are here

Home > Transport

EasyJet to ground majority of planes from Tuesday

Sat, Mar 21, 2020 - 11:52 AM

nz_EasyJet_210374.jpg
British airline easyJet on Friday said it would ground the majority of its planes from March 24, mirroring moves by other carriers worldwide because of the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] British airline easyJet on Friday said it would ground the majority of its planes from March 24, mirroring moves by other carriers worldwide because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Following the country lockdowns, travel restrictions and changes to travel advice across its network, easyJet has taken the decision to ground the majority of its fleet of aircraft from Tuesday 24 March," a statement said.

EasyJet said flights to repatriate customers were expected to mostly be completed by Monday.

It said it would continue to "operate a minimal schedule of essential services on some routes.

"This will be a maximum of 10 per cent of our usual capacity during this time of year and mainly routes to, from and within the UK," easyJet added.

SEE ALSO

UAE reports first two deaths from coronavirus

With the deadly Covid-19 outbreak ravaging the global aviation sector, easyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren on Friday said that its "aircraft groundings will also remove significant levels of variable costs at a time when this remains crucial".

He added: "These are unprecedented times for the airline industry."

AFP

Transport

Fiat, Toyota, Renault latest to halt Brazil auto production due to virus

AirAsia says review cleared Airbus sponsorships; Tony Fernandes reinstated to CEO

Farnborough airshow cancelled over virus

EU states agree to suspend airline slot requirements until October

Shipping giant Maersk suspends 2020 outlook

AirAsia says review cleared Airbus sponsorships; Tony Fernandes reinstated to CEO

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 21, 2020 11:35 AM
Government & Economy

UAE reports first two deaths from coronavirus

[DUBAI] The United Arab Emirates on Friday reported the first two deaths from coronavirus in the country.

Mar 21, 2020 11:24 AM
Banking & Finance

Goldman Sachs CEO pay boosted to US$27.5m

[NEW YORK] Goldman Sachs announced Friday that it boosted the pay package for its chief executive to US$27.5 million...

Mar 21, 2020 10:24 AM
Technology

Netflix commits US$100m to help actors, crews thrown out of work

[SAN FRANCISCO] Streaming television giant Netflix on Friday launched a US$100 million fund to help actors and...

Mar 21, 2020 09:49 AM
Transport

Fiat, Toyota, Renault latest to halt Brazil auto production due to virus

[SAO PAULO] Fiat Chrysler, Toyota Motor Corp and Renault announced on Friday they will stop auto production in...

Mar 21, 2020 09:23 AM
Government & Economy

US senators launch negotiations on US$1t stimulus

[WASHINGTON] US senators began critical negotiations Friday over a US$1 trillion emergency stimulus package to help...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.