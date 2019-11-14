You are here

Home > Transport

Emirates to end Singapore-Brisbane flights

Thu, Nov 14, 2019 - 3:14 PM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

emirates.jpg
Without Emirates, only two airlines ply the Singapore-Brisbane route: Qantas operates one daily flight while Singapore Airlines operates four daily flights.
PHOTO: REUTERS

THE Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) has approved Dubai airline Emirates’ request to stop flying its Singapore-Brisbane route.

The airline had sought to remove its entire capacity commitment of 4,956 seats per week for both inbound and outbound flights on the route, citing “substantial losses”.

This capacity commitment is part of the airline's alliance with Australia's national carrier Qantas Airways.

Qantas will continue to supply at least 3,290 seats per week for the route under its capacity commitment, despite Emirates’ withdrawal.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The competition watchdog made its decision after conducting a public consultation in September to assess the impact on passenger and freight services if Emirates stopped the flights.

SEE ALSO

Qantas to drop Sydney-Beijing route due to competition from China carriers

CCCS said on Thursday that Emirates had provided evidence to support its claims that it was facing under-utilised capacity, declining revenues and rising costs on the Singapore-Brisbane route.

There will still be competitive constraint on Emirates and Qantas after the former stops flying the route, CCCS noted.

Seat capacity will also remain adequate to meet demand from passengers, it added.

Without Emirates, only two airlines ply the route: Qantas operates one daily flight while Singapore Airlines operates four daily flights. This adds up to 35 flights in each direction every week, down from 42 per week when including Emirates' one daily flight.

CCCS did not receive any feedback on concerns regarding Emirates’ proposed withdrawal.

The alliance between Emirates and Qantas allows them to coordinate aspects of their flight services such as pricing, scheduling, marketing and operating capacity.

To address competition concerns over the partnership, the two carriers in 2013 voluntarily undertook to maintain and, under certain circumstances, increase seat capacity on their flights from Singapore to Melbourne and Singapore to Brisbane.

The alliance will continue to have a net economic benefit on air passenger services, even though Emirates’ capacity commitments are now varied with its withdrawal from the Singapore-Brisbane flights, CCCS said.

Separately, the total base seat capacity for the Singapore-Melbourne route for both Emirates and Qantas remains unchanged at 8,246 seats per week.

Transport

Indonesia bus collision kills seven

Asia's biggest airline meeting cancelled due to Hong Kong unrest

Trump says will make decision on auto tariffs 'very soon'

ComfortDelGro Q3 net profit falls 10.8%

Euronav picks Linggi Port as supply base for marine fuels

Sinopec plans 100-barge fleet to ship cleaner marine fuel: source

BREAKING

Nov 14, 2019 04:03 PM
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: More earnings upside seen for Valuetronics

BROKERAGES here are largely bullish on the prospects of Valuetronics Holdings, increasing their price targets for...

Nov 14, 2019 04:00 PM
Government & Economy

Admissions scandal in background as South Koreans sit for gruelling college exam

[SEOUL] A record low number of South Korean students sat for the annual college entrance exam on Thursday, a test...

Nov 14, 2019 03:57 PM
Consumer

SoftBank's Yahoo Japan confirms merger talks with Line, shares jump

[TOKYO] SoftBank's Yahoo Japan, one of Japan's top Internet firms, confirmed it is in talks to merge with Line Corp...

Nov 14, 2019 03:39 PM
Government & Economy

More than half of Singapore's S$19b war chest for research, innovation committed so far

ABOUT S$9.8 billion of the S$19 billion sum earmarked for the Research, Innovation and Enterprise 2020 (RIE2020)...

Nov 14, 2019 03:31 PM
Government & Economy

Everything's being cancelled in Hong Kong, deepening tourism slump

[HONG KONG] A major airline conference co-hosted by embattled Cathay Pacific Airways became the latest high-profile...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly