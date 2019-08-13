Hong Kong airport chaos is good news for nearby mainland rivals

The closing of Hong Kong's international airport on Monday has been good news for shareholders of airports just over the mainland border.

Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport rose 3 per cent Tuesday after rallying 6.1 per cent yesterday, while Shenzhen Airport built on its 3.7 per cent gain with an advance of 7 per cent. Meanwhile, shares of Cathay Pacific Airways, already under pressure from China after employees joined protests in Hong Kong, extended their decline to trade at their lowest since May 2009.

Citic Securities said international airlines may reevaluate Hong Kong's role as an international hub and the flights they allocate there. That will help Shenzhen establish itself as a hub in the longer run, analysts Liu Zheng and Hu Shimin wrote in a note.

In a notice late Monday, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said it was boosting transport capacity in airports in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau area to support travel between the mainland and Hong Kong.

China Southern Airlines and Air China could also benefit, the analysts said, as some international passengers switch from Hong Kong to Guangzhou and Shenzhen, where they are the biggest carriers in terms of weekly flights.

Air China, Cathay's second-largest shareholder, rose 0.3 per cent in Hong Kong on Tuesday, bucking broad market declines. China Southern was down 0.7 per cent. Hainan Airlines Holding jumped as much as 8.7 per cent in Shanghai. Cathay fell 4.3 per cent as of 11am.

Normal operations have resumed at Hong Kong's international airport, the busiest in Asia, since Tuesday morning.

BLOOMBERG