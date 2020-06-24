You are here

Home > Transport

Italy approves guarantees for US$7.1b loan to Fiat Chrysler: source

Wed, Jun 24, 2020 - 6:16 PM

ym-fca-240620.jpg
Italy has approved a decree offering state guarantees for a 6.30-billion euro (S$9.90 billion) loan to Fiat Chrysler's (FCA) Italian unit, a source said, paving the way for the largest crisis loan to a European carmaker.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[ROME] Italy has approved a decree offering state guarantees for a 6.30-billion euro (S$9.90 billion) loan to Fiat Chrysler's (FCA) Italian unit, a source said, paving the way for the largest crisis loan to a European carmaker.

The source said Italy's audit court had signed off on the decree, in a final step of what had been a lengthy and contested process to get the loan approved. The court's approval follows an earlier endorsement by the economy ministry.

"The audit court authorised the decree," said a source close to the matter, asking not to be named because of its sensitivity.

FCA's Italian division has tapped Rome's Covid-19 emergency financing schemes to secure a state-backed, three-year facility to help the group's operations in the country, as well as Italy's car sector in which about 10,000 businesses operate, weather the crisis triggered by the coronavirus emergency.

The loan will be disbursed by Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo, which has already authorised it pending the approval of guarantees the government will provide on 80 per cent of the sum through export credit agency SACE.

SEE ALSO

Indonesia to place funds in state banks to support economy

The request for state support has sparked controversy because FCA is working to merge with French rival PSA and the holding for the Italian-American carmaker is registered in the Netherlands. FCA's global brands include Fiat, Jeep, Dodge and Maserati.

It was not immediately clear what conditions, if any, Italy has set as part of the guarantees and whether they would affect FCA's planned 5.50 billion euro extraordinary dividend, which is a key element in the merger with PSA.

FCA, whose shares were down 0.5 per cent by 9.08am GMT (5.08pm SGT), had no immediate comment.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Shipments from China held for extra customs checks at Indian port: sources

Probe finds procedure violations in Pakistan airliner crash, minister says

Indonesia taxi operator Blue Bird sees demand rebound as virus curbs ease

Japan car sales recovering after big fall in April, May: Nissan executive

Virgin Australia bondholders lodge rival proposal to US firms

Indonesia anti-trust agency says 7 airlines guilty over ticket prices

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 24, 2020 06:08 PM
Life & Culture

Jack Ma dethroned as China's richest by Tencent's Pony Ma

[HONG KONG] Tencent Holdings's US$40 billion surge this week and the recent ascent of Pinduoduo have reshaped the...

Jun 24, 2020 05:59 PM
Government & Economy

US targets US$3.1b of EU, UK imports for new tariffs

[GENEVA] The US is weighing new tariffs on US$3.10 billion of exports from France, Germany, Spain and the UK, adding...

Jun 24, 2020 05:50 PM
Energy & Commodities

Virus-hit meat plants from UK to Brazil stop China exports

[LONDON] The halting of a British pork plant's sales to China after just a few workers contracted coronavirus...

Jun 24, 2020 05:40 PM
Banking & Finance

UK watchdog investigates audits of London Capital & Finance

[LONDON] Britain's accounting watchdog said on Wednesday it has started three investigations into audits of London...

Jun 24, 2020 05:37 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 4.41...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.