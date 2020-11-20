You are here

Home > Transport

Jetstar Asia to resume South-east Asia transit flights via Singapore from Dec 1

Fri, Nov 20, 2020 - 12:37 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

FROM Dec 1, Jetstar Asia passengers travelling from six South-east Asian cities will be able to transit through Singapore's Changi Airport to nine onward destinations served by the budget airline, as long as their connection is within 48 hours.

The six cities are Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Phnom Penh, Jetstar said in a press statement on Friday.

Transiting customers will need to book the full journey on one booking and must check with relevant authorities if they meet the entry requirements for their final destination as restrictions may apply.

Some measures Jetstar has introduced include transit passengers wearing a wristband provided at the port of origin check-in, having transit passengers sit at the front of the plane to disembark first, and guidance by airport staff to a transit holding area or transit hotel.

These measures will not apply to transit passengers arriving from Vietnam due to the unilateral reopening of borders to the country.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

All passengers arriving in Singapore must also wear a mask at all times and practise safe distancing, Jetstar said.

Jetstar Asia chief executive Bara Pasupathi said pre-Covid-19, transit and transfer passengers accounted for up to one-third of Changi Airport's passenger traffic, and many of these passengers travelled and transited on Jetstar Asia flights.

He said Jetstar has worked with Changi Airport to ensure a smooth and safe transfer experience for customers. It has also introduced additional measures through its Fly Well programme to instil greater peace-of-mind as customers return to air travel.

"Our low-fares services play an important role in helping our customers reconnect with family, get people back to work and undertake other essential travel. They also help to boost the communities and economies of the destinations we fly to and (this) means more of our people get back to work, which is great news too," Mr Pasupathi added.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 20, 2020 12:28 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand's central bank announces measures to contain baht rise

[BANGKOK] Thailand's central bank unveiled on Friday new measures related to the baht in a bid to help balance...

Nov 20, 2020 12:23 PM
Garage

Grab to add platform fee after Singapore competition watchdog drops restrictions

GRAB will add a platform fee of about S$0.30 to its ride hailing in the next few months, after a statement by the...

Nov 20, 2020 12:09 PM
Government & Economy

Trump's daughter-in-law considering Senate run, says US media

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara is considering a Senate run in her home state of North...

Nov 20, 2020 11:56 AM
Garage

Singapore's PDPC investigating allegations that Muslim Pro sold user data to US military

BITSMEDIA, the Singapore-based developer of the religious app Muslim Pro, is under investigation by the Republic's...

Nov 20, 2020 11:56 AM
Energy & Commodities

Hershey is behind the big cocoa trade that upended New York markets

[CHICAGO] One of America's top chocolate makers is upending the New York cocoa market.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Far East Orchard, Straits Trading, Koufu, DBS, Singtel

DoctorxDentist's headache grows as MOH, medical bodies lean on platform

Singapore stocks open higher on Friday; STI up 0.4%

Will Biden appoint a US ambassador to Singapore?

Revolut Singapore loses heavyweight compliance chief

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for