Jetstar Asia to resume South-east Asia transit flights via Singapore from Dec 1

FROM Dec 1, Jetstar Asia passengers travelling from six South-east Asian cities will be able to transit through Singapore's Changi Airport to nine onward destinations served by the budget airline, as long as their connection is within 48 hours.

The six cities are Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Phnom Penh, Jetstar said in a press statement on Friday.

Transiting customers will need to book the full journey on one booking and must check with relevant authorities if they meet the entry requirements for their final destination as restrictions may apply.

Some measures Jetstar has introduced include transit passengers wearing a wristband provided at the port of origin check-in, having transit passengers sit at the front of the plane to disembark first, and guidance by airport staff to a transit holding area or transit hotel.

These measures will not apply to transit passengers arriving from Vietnam due to the unilateral reopening of borders to the country.

All passengers arriving in Singapore must also wear a mask at all times and practise safe distancing, Jetstar said.

Jetstar Asia chief executive Bara Pasupathi said pre-Covid-19, transit and transfer passengers accounted for up to one-third of Changi Airport's passenger traffic, and many of these passengers travelled and transited on Jetstar Asia flights.

He said Jetstar has worked with Changi Airport to ensure a smooth and safe transfer experience for customers. It has also introduced additional measures through its Fly Well programme to instil greater peace-of-mind as customers return to air travel.

"Our low-fares services play an important role in helping our customers reconnect with family, get people back to work and undertake other essential travel. They also help to boost the communities and economies of the destinations we fly to and (this) means more of our people get back to work, which is great news too," Mr Pasupathi added.