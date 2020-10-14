Rise in Nov-Jan COE supply

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THERE will be a small respite for car buyers when the new certificate of entitlement (COE) quota starts next month.
The Land Transport Authority announced on Tuesday that COEs for cars (including Open COEs) will increase by 5.8 per cent to 4,865 a month for the November-...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes