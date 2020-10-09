You are here

Home > Transport

Ryanair sees 737 MAX return in US in 'next month or so'

Fri, Oct 09, 2020 - 5:24 PM

rk_boeing_091020.jpg
Ryanair expects Boeing's troubled 737 MAX aircraft to return to service in the United States in the next month or so, paving the way for the Irish low-cost carrier to start receiving planes in early 2021, a senior executive said on Friday.
PHOTO: AFP

[DUBLIN] Ryanair expects Boeing's troubled 737 MAX aircraft to return to service in the United States in the next month or so, paving the way for the Irish low-cost carrier to start receiving planes in early 2021, a senior executive said on Friday.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday issued a draft report on revised training procedures for the 737 MAX, a milestone to return the plane to service.

"The first of those (orders) we would hope to arrive in very early 2021. The FAA finished their test flights last week and it looks like it's going to go back into service in the US in the next month or so. EASA, the European agency, are working very closely," Eddie Wilson, the chief executives of Ryanair's main airlines business, told Ireland's Newstalk radio station.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Swedish truckmaker AB Volvo to end pandemic furlough schemes

Cathay Pacific union bemoans lack of information from management

Waymo opens robo-taxi service to the public in US city

Maersk to stop using Myanmar military ports: rights group

Singapore offers Covid-19 insurance for short-term visitors

Malaysia to stop funding state carrier if talks with lessors fail

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 9, 2020 05:35 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Friday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 10.92...

Oct 9, 2020 05:10 PM
Government & Economy

Video consultations now allowed for more chronic conditions covered by Chas and MediSave

PATIENTS can now turn to video consultations for regular follow-ups for the 20 chronic conditions under the Chronic...

Oct 9, 2020 05:04 PM
Transport

Swedish truckmaker AB Volvo to end pandemic furlough schemes

[STOCKHOLM] Truckmaker AB Volvo is ending all its short-time working schemes in Sweden effective immediately,...

Oct 9, 2020 04:37 PM
Technology

Nokia wins Orange Belgium's 5G contract, Huawei says 'fair competition'

[STOCKHOLM] Orange Belgium has selected Nokia's radio gear to renew its networks and roll out 5G, the subsidiary of...

Oct 9, 2020 04:26 PM
Technology

AMD in talks to buy rival Xilinx in US$30b deal: sources

[SAN FRANCISCO] Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is in advanced discussions to buy Xilinx in a takeover that could be...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Ovens go cold at F&B chain Bakerzin after 22 years

Stocks to watch: Suntec Reit, Tiong Woon, Prudential, HC Surgical, GS Holdings

Tycoon running 500 hotels warns of more job cuts, closures

Keppel O&M clinches contract valued at about S$600m

Singapore offers Covid-19 insurance for short-term visitors

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for