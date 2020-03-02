You are here

Home > Transport

S Korea's Jeju Air to acquire stake in Eastar Jet for 54.5b won

Mon, Mar 02, 2020 - 1:40 PM

[SEOUL] South Korean budget carrier Jeju Air said on Monday it would acquire a majority stake in competitor Eastar Jet for 54.5 billion won (S$63.3 million).

The acquisition is the latest case of restructuring in South Korea's aviation industry, which is suffering losses from low travel demand due the coronavirus epidemic and a diplomatic feud between South Korea and Japan last year.

South Korea has the most virus infections outside China, with 4,212 as of Monday.

The final acquisition price is lower than a preliminary deal price of about 69.5 billion won that Jeju Air reported in a December regulatory filing, which was subject to change after due diligence.

A Jeju Air spokesman declined comment on whether the change in the price was affected by the coronavirus epidemic or South Korean airlines' current difficulties.

Jeju Air shares jumped 14 per cent after the announcement.

REUTERS

Transport

Malaysia's Khazanah logs record profit, powered by divestment gains

Singapore air transport sector gets help to regroup, reskill amid Covid-19 outbreak

Delta and American airlines suspend several Milan flights

HNA Group-controlled companies' shares rise after Chinese government help sought

Gojek to introduce surcharge, retrain some drivers

Chinese cities offer incentives to revive car sales after virus hits market

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 2, 2020 01:31 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI reverses early losses on Monday afternoon, up 0.4% on day

SINGAPORE equities resumed trading on Monday afternoon on higher ground after early losses were reversed on hopes of...

Mar 2, 2020 01:25 PM
Energy & Commodities

Oil comes off lows as hopes of Opec cut, stimulus counter virus gloom

[SINGAPORE] Oil prices rebounded more than US$1 a barrel after earlier hitting multi-year lows on Monday, as hopes...

Mar 2, 2020 01:09 PM
Garage

Deutsche Bank, Ashoka launch accelerator to support female social entrepreneurs in Asia

FEMALE social entrepreneurs in Asia will receive greater support, with a new accelerator programme launched by...

Mar 2, 2020 01:04 PM
Companies & Markets

Luxus Hills' final phase fully sold: Bukit Sembawang

BUKIT Sembawang Estates announced on Feb 29 that its Luxus Hills (Contemporary Collection) project has been fully...

Mar 2, 2020 01:03 PM
Consumer

Japan cruise operator files for bankruptcy as virus hits demand

[TOKYO] A Japanese cruise operator filed for bankruptcy on Monday after its restaurant ship Luminous Kobe 2, which...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.