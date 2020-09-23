You are here

Home > Transport

Singapore maritime bodies seek proposals to electrify harbourcraft; S$9m to co-fund projects

Wed, Sep 23, 2020 - 12:51 PM
rchia@sph.com.sgRachelChiaBT

THE Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and the Singapore Maritime Institute (SMI) on Wednesday launched a joint call for proposals on the electrification of harbourcraft, to support the Singapore harbourcraft industry's transition towards a low-carbon future.

These proposals should come from consortia comprising industry players and institutes of higher learning/research institutes, they said.

MPA and SMI added that S$9 million from the Maritime GreenFuture Fund will be set aside to co-fund such harbourcraft projects.

Proposals should seek to develop commercially ready, fully electric harbourcraft, and/or interoperable shore charging infrastructure for electric harbourcraft and other electric vessels operating in the Port of Singapore.

Those with a viable business model for scalability will be more favourably considered, MPA and SMI said. The deadline for submission of white papers is Oct 31.

SEE ALSO

In major move, China sets 2060 goal to go carbon neutral

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

MPA chief technology officer and senior director, innovation, technology and talent development Kenneth Lim said that through the call, MPA and SMI wanted to spur collaborative efforts to generate innovative ideas, and facilitate cross-sharing of domain expertise in vessel electrification between industry and academia.

SMI executive director Sanjay Kuttan added: "Green supply chain is the future of shipping and for Singapore to maintain its hub status, innovation must enable the transformation of the shipping industry through co-creation."

READ MORE: Let's keep decarbonisation global

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Tesla maps road to cheaper batteries for electric cars

Tesla signals entry to Singapore with job ads

US home shopping boom buoys shipping lines half a world away

Weak travel demand aside, SIA has major problems to fix

The flight goes nowhere - and it's sold out

Airline travel shifts towards last-minute bookings, domestic trips: Skyscanner

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 23, 2020 12:56 PM
Consumer

Walmart plans to hire 20,000 holiday staff to meet online demand

[CHICAGO] Walmart will recruit more than 20,000 workers ahead of the US holidays to prepare for an expected surge in...

Sep 23, 2020 12:39 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia's Anwar says has 'formidable' majority of MPs to form a new government

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim said on Wednesday that he has a "strong, convincing, formidable...

Sep 23, 2020 12:33 PM
Companies & Markets

IMDA partners DBS, OCBC, UOB on e-invoicing through banking solutions

THE Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has partnered DBS, OCBC and UOB to develop banking solutions,...

Sep 23, 2020 12:31 PM
Government & Economy

Bank Indonesia policy to remain accommodative amid limited recovery

[JAKARTA] Bank Indonesia's (BI) policy will remain accommodative to help South-east Asia's largest economy recover...

Sep 23, 2020 12:29 PM
Government & Economy

China will boost investment in strategic industries: state planner

[BEIJING] China said on Wednesday it will boost investment in strategic industries including core tech sectors such...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Tech plays, Singapore Exchange, Singtel, QAF, Aspen, Keppel

Hot stock: Singtel sinks to 12-year low

Singtel hits 12-year low amid heavy trading

Tech stocks reverse rally to lead markets rout in Asia, US, Europe

Singapore shares rise at Wednesday's open tracking US gains; STI up 0.3%

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.