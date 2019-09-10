You are here

Home > Transport

Three South Korean crew members of capsized cargo ship rescued

Tue, Sep 10, 2019 - 6:53 AM

nz_goldenray_100930.jpg
Three South Korean crew members of a massive cargo ship were rescued on Monday after a hole was cut into the steel hull of the capsized vessel, the US Coast Guard said.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Three South Korean crew members of a massive cargo ship were rescued on Monday after a hole was cut into the steel hull of the capsized vessel, the US Coast Guard said.

A rescue operation was ongoing for the fourth trapped member of the crew of the MV Golden Ray, which listed and caught fire in St. Simons Sound off the coast of Brunswick, Georgia.

US Coast Guard Captain John Reed told reporters the fourth crew member was "stuck behind glass in an engineering control room" of the vessel, which is lying on its side after capsizing on Sunday.

"We're going to find a way to safely extract him," Mr Reed said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nineteen members of the crew of the MV Golden Ray and an American harbour pilot were rescued on Sunday after the cargo ship became disabled and capsized.

Rescue efforts were called off during the night because of the fire, leaving four crew members trapped in the engine room of the vessel.

Mr Reed said the Coast Guard had made contact with the trapped crew members on Monday by tapping on the side of the ship.

A 0.6m by 1m hole was then cut into the hull to rescue them.

Mr Reed said they were in relatively good condition "for having spent 34, 35 hours in the conditions they were in.

"They were subject to some pretty tough conditions," he said. "I know they were super happy to be out of that space."

The 200m long Golden Ray was transporting vehicles when it capsized.

The Coast Guard plucked crew members off the ship overnight using a hoist from an MH-65 helicopter.

According to the South Korean foreign ministry, 13 of the rescued crew members were from the Philippines, six from South Korea and one an American. The four trapped crew members were all South Koreans.

The MV Golden Ray is owned by Hyundai Glovis, the logistics arm of the South Korean automaker Hyundai, but flies the flag of the Marshall Islands.

The 71,000-ton vessel is capable of carrying around 7,000 vehicles and was built in 2017.

AFP

Transport

Moody's downgrades Ford to 'junk' status on weak outlook

Taxi operator Trans-cab revives IPO plan

Nissan CEO told to go, COO appointed as interim chief

London-Singapore flights cancelled due to BA pilots' 48-hour strike

Britain at risk of losing leading edge in maritime services

Patients die as Manila's jams delay ambulances

Editor's Choice

BT_20190910_AGSTARHILL10_3887689.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

SGReit goes shopping for Isetan's share of Wisma Atria

BP_StanChart_100919_4.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Banking & Finance

Standard Chartered on track to hit 2021 returns target

BT_20190910_LMXHOCK_3887811.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Is BreadTalk's S$80m offer for Food Junction worth the dough?

Must Read

BT_20190910_AGSTARHILL10_3887689.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

SGReit goes shopping for Isetan's share of Wisma Atria

BP_StanChart_100919_4.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Banking & Finance

Standard Chartered on track to hit 2021 returns target

BP_condo_100919_5.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

Condo buyers go for pricier, larger units in Q2

BT_20190910_VTRAZER10_3887702.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Technology

Razer committing S$10m to boost Singapore gaming, e-sports

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly