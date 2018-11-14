You are here

Home > Transport

Thyssenkrupp eyeing outgoing Daimler CFO as chairman: sources

Wed, Nov 14, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20181114_SMLTHYSSEN14_3616088.jpg
Mr Uebber has been a core part of Daimler's management team that nursed Mercedes-Benz back to health.

Frankfurt

GERMAN multinational conglomerate Thyssenkrupp will propose Daimler's outgoing chief financial officer Bodo Uebber as a candidate for its supervisory board, with the aim of installing him as chairman, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Daimler and Thyssenkrupp declined to comment.

Mr Uebber could be proposed as a supervisory board candidate when the board meets on Nov 20, a day ahead of the release of the company's annual results, one of the sources said. The board could then elect him as chairman, though his appointment would have to be endorsed by shareholders, probably at Thyssenkrupp's next annual general meeting on Feb 1 next year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It was unclear when Mr Uebber would be expected to take over as chairman. Current chair Bernhard Pellens, a board member since 2005, took over the role at the end of September but can only stay on until 2020 under German corporate governance rules.

Mr Uebber has a lot of restructuring experience, having been a core part of Daimler's management team that nursed Mercedes-Benz back to health following a messy divorce from Chrysler.

In 1998, Daimler-Benz bought Chrysler Corp for US$36 billion in a deal promising at least a billion in synergies within the first year, hyping the combination as the birth of "a child with extraordinary genes and extraordinary potential".

The level of synergies between volume carmakers and premium brands proved less successful than the companies had hoped.

In 2007, Daimler sold an 80 per cent stake in Chrysler to private equity for 5.5 billion euros (S$8.5 billion), arguing that unwinding the merger was the best way to create "the greatest overall value - both for Daimler and Chrysler".

More recently Mr Uebber has been the architect of a new corporate structure for Daimler which allows the carmaker greater flexibility to list individual divisions, like Daimler Trucks.

German daily Handelsblatt was first to report that Mr Uebber is a candidate for Thyssenkrupp chairman, citing industry sources. REUTERS

Transport

High fuel prices send SIA's Q2 profits tumbling 81%

Time to relook updated training for seafarers

Vietnam's newest airline Bamboo gets aviation licence

Cathay says 'most intense' period of data breach lasted for three months

Waymo may start first driverless car service in December

Thyssenkrupp plans to install Daimler CFO as chairman - sources

Editor's Choice

Nov 14, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS launches US$5b kitty to woo fund managers to drop anchor here

Nov 14, 2018
Real Estate

Billion-dollar en bloc candidates still in play, but will developers bite?

BT_20181114_LSGUPTA_3616345.jpg
Nov 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS shuffles senior management team, grooms talent within

Most Read

1 Singapore can achieve steady, sustained growth: PM
2 Retail sales inch up in Sept after two months of decline
3 GIC, CPF, Temasek among Asia's top 10 asset owners
4 100 units of The Woodleigh Residences released for sale
5 DBS makes senior management changes

Must Read

doc72qu15pal8pd1gxfon_doc6vfykxy9n8g19rumeo6s.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS launching US$5b fund for private equity and infrastructure investments

doc72qww9nqjshv33p9gy0_doc71ynnrpom6t1fas3i3pw.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz-Shanghai01-131118.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand teams up with GIC to buy Shanghai’s tallest twin towers for 12.8b yuan

nz-plantationgrove-131122.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Real Estate

HDB launches over 7,000 flats for sale, including first BTO project in new Tengah town

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening