You are here

Home > Transport

United Airlines buys 50 Airbus aircraft worth US$6.5b to replace Boeing 757s

Wed, Dec 04, 2019 - 12:58 PM

rk_Boeing757_041219.jpg
United Airlines said Tuesday it had ordered 50 Airbus A321XLR aircraft, worth an estimated US$6.5 billion, to replace an existing fleet of ageing Boeings
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] United Airlines said Tuesday it had ordered 50 Airbus A321XLR aircraft, worth an estimated US$6.5 billion, to replace an existing fleet of ageing Boeings.

The new Airbus planes, which will be delivered in 2024, will allow United to retire its Boeing 757-200s, the company said.

The Airbus order is the latest blow to the American manufacturer, already deeply mired in the crisis surrounding its 737 MAX.

Boeing, whose 737 MAX has been grounded worldwide after two crashes that resulted in 346 deaths, currently has no new aircraft to compete with the Airbus A321XLR in the mid-market range.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Airbus launched the A321XLR only this year, at the Paris Air Show in June.

SEE ALSO

United Airlines nears US$7b order for longest-range Airbus A321 jet

The single-aisle aircraft's range is 15 per cent above that of its predecessor model, the A321LR, making it a cost-effective alternative to long-haul wide-body planes.

United said it intends to use the new aircraft to serve additional European destinations from US East Coast hubs in Newark/New York and Washington.

United turned to Airbus for the purchase due to Boeing's lack of aircraft in the mid-market range, a source close to the matter told AFP on condition of anonymity.

"There are no aircraft currently offered by Boeing that can replace the 757," the source said, adding that negotiations between Airbus and United began several months ago.

Boeing, which is currently focused on returning its MAX aircraft to the sky, has already postponed possible announcement of a new model aircraft (NMA) until next year.

The manufacturer recently presented the design to various airlines, industrial sources told AFP.

Airbus decided to no longer publish the catalog prices for its aircraft beginning in 2019. However, the A321XLR is a long-range version of the A321, whose unit value was US$129.5 million in 2018.

United has meanwhile postponed receipt of its first 45 Airbus A350 long-haul aircraft by five years.

The company, which ordered the planes in 2017, said it now plans to have them delivered in 2027 instead of 2022.

AFP

Transport

Mercedes beats BMW in November, tightening US luxury-car race

United Airlines nears US$7b order for longest-range Airbus A321 jet

US has not ruled out imposing tariffs on imported cars

Sending ship carbons to the bottom of the sea

Kenya forcing importers to use costly new Chinese railway

AirAsia bets its in-flight menu can win diners on the ground

BREAKING

Dec 4, 2019 01:21 PM
Garage

TikTok in US class-action lawsuit over alleged China data transfer

[SAN FRANCISCO] A university student in California has filed a class-action lawsuit against video app TikTok, which...

Dec 4, 2019 01:14 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong's November business activity shrinks the most in 21 years

[HONG KONG] Business activity in Hong Kong contracted at the fastest pace in 21 years in November, dragged down by...

Dec 4, 2019 01:07 PM
Banking & Finance

China's Xiaomi launches online lending service in India

[NEW DELHI] Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp launched its online lending service in India on Tuesday, widening...

Dec 4, 2019 01:02 PM
Banking & Finance

Australia bans life-insurance cold call sales after inquiry revealed abuses

[BENGALURU] Australia's corporate regulator on Wednesday banned telephone sales of life insurance after an inquiry...

Dec 4, 2019 12:48 PM
Energy & Commodities

China's restaurants feel the heat as pork supplies plunge

[BEIJING] Cao Xianli, the owner of a "ribs and rice" restaurant in eastern China's Qingdao city, is facing his...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly