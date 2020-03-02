You are here

United Airlines CEO says 'likely' it will need to cut additional flights

Mon, Mar 02, 2020 - 6:16 AM

United Airlines chief executive Oscar Munoz told employees the US airline would likely need to cut additional flights in the wake of sagging demand because of the coronavirus outbreak, the airline confirmed on Sunday.
In a email late on Saturday to employees, Mr Munoz noted the carrier had cut flights to Asia and suspended service to mainland China and Hong Kong through April 30.

"We are strategically managing our Atlantic and domestic service, mindful of travel directives from the federal government, fluctuating demand and of course, the advice of public health experts. Based on current trends, it is likely that additional schedule reductions will be necessary," Mr Munoz said. The email was reported earlier by CNBC.

