You are here

Home > Transport

United Airlines nears US$7b order for longest-range Airbus A321 jet

Wed, Dec 04, 2019 - 6:49 AM

[DALLAS] United Airlines Holdings is nearing an order for its first long-range Airbus SE A321neo jets, people familiar with the matter said, dealing a new setback to rival Boeing as the US planemaker struggles through the grounding of its 737 MAX.

The Airbus sale is for 50 of the European company's A321XLR jets, with deliveries to begin in 2024, said the people, who asked not to be named because the talks are private.

Valued at US$7.1 billion before customary discounts, United's order would expand the US foothold of a single-aisle variant capable of handling North Atlantic routes.

With the deal, Airbus lines up another major US customer for a model intended to replace Boeing's out-of-production 757. The Chicago-based manufacturer has postponed deciding whether to develop a new jet of comparable size while it attempts to end the grounding of its workhorse MAX, which was banned from the skies in March after two deadly crashes.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

United's Airbus deal is particularly noteworthy since the Chicago-based airline is one of the largest customers of Boeing's 737 MAX 10 planes, with 100 on order. While that MAX variant is designed to haul a similar number of travelers to the A321, it will lack the range to tackle nine-hour flights like the XLR.

SEE ALSO

US may increase tariffs after WTO rejects EU claims over Airbus

American Airlines Group and JetBlue Airways have already ordered the XLR. Airbus launched the model, its longest-range single-aisle aircraft, in June at the Paris Air Show, with first deliveries planned for 2023. The plane can fly as far as 4,700 nautical miles, or 15 per cent more than the A321LR model.

The XLR will replace some of United's older 757-200 planes, said one of the people familiar with the talks. The airline operates 75 of Boeing's 757 jets, including the larger 757-300 model, and United said in October that it was actively considering how to replace them.

United's board met Tuesday with an agenda that included consideration of the Airbus order. The airline has 180 of the smaller Airbus A319 and A320 models and has been scouring the used market for more A319s.

BLOOMBERG

Transport

US has not ruled out imposing tariffs on imported cars

Sending ship carbons to the bottom of the sea

Kenya forcing importers to use costly new Chinese railway

AirAsia bets its in-flight menu can win diners on the ground

China wants sales of new-energy vehicles to be 25% of all car sales in 2025

Ryanair tries to delay operations chief's flight to easyJet

BREAKING

Dec 4, 2019 06:46 AM
Consumer

Starbucks is replicating its too-fast US growth in China

[CHIACGO] When Starbucks took its American playbook to China two decades ago, that included a controversial chapter...

Dec 4, 2019 06:37 AM
Energy & Commodities

Thousands of Thyssenkrupp steelworkers protest against German job cuts

[FRANKFURT] Thousands of Thyssenkrupp steelworkers in Germany on Tuesday protested against planned job cuts,...

Dec 4, 2019 06:35 AM
Energy & Commodities

Iraq oil minister says Opec prefers deeper cut

[LONDON] Iraqi Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban said on Tuesday that Opec (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting...

Dec 4, 2019 06:30 AM
Transport

US has not ruled out imposing tariffs on imported cars

[NEW YORK] US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Tuesday that the Trump administration has not ruled out...

Dec 4, 2019 06:07 AM
Energy & Commodities

Saudi Aramco IPO institutional tranche 2.95 times oversubscribed

[RIYADH] The institutional tranche of Saudi Aramco's planned initial public offering (IPO) has been almost three...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly