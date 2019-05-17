You are here

Virgin Australia expects annual loss on softening demand; shares drop to 4-month low

Fri, May 17, 2019 - 10:20 AM

Virgin Australia Holdings on Friday said it expected to swing back from profit to loss this financial year, hurt by softening domestic demand and rising fuel prices, sending its shares to a four-month low.
[SYDNEY] Virgin Australia Holdings on Friday said it expected to swing back from profit to loss this financial year, hurt by softening domestic demand and rising fuel prices, sending its shares to a four-month low.

The announcement marks a sharp reversal for Australia's second-largest airline, which posted its best half-year profit in a decade in February on the strength of that domestic business.

But the carrier said demand had flagged in both corporate and leisure sectors, weighed by weakness in consumer spending and business confidence as economic growth in Australia falters - an ill omen also for bigger rival Qantas Airways.

Virgin said the expected demand drop was enough to wipe out profit because costs had climbed. Its share price subsequently fell 8 per cent in early trade to its lowest since January. Qantas shares fell as much as 3 per cent to a seven-month trough in a rising broader market.

Virgin also said it has cut flights and is reviewing its network.

"Virgin's outlook is worse than Qantas'," Credit Suisse analysts said in a note to clients.

"We expect both Qantas and Virgin to continue to manage and cut capacity to address the challenging conditions."

Virgin has posted annual profit just twice in the past 10 years - most recently in 2018, which was followed by half-year results in February featuring strong profit and bullish remarks from outgoing Chief Executive Officer John Borghetti.

On Friday, Virgin said underlying earnings for 2019 will be at least A$100 million (S$94.7 million) lower than the A$64.4 million it reported for 2018.

Revenue growth would slow to a crawl over the next two months, the airline said, with uncertainty around Australia's election staying corporate travel growth. The forecast earnings drop includes annual fuel and foreign exchange "headwinds" in excess of A$160 million, it said.

"While we have continued to grow revenue, this announcement shows that our business needs to become more resilient," said CEO Paul Scurrah. "In the meantime, we are focused on short-term improvements including capacity and network reductions."

Singapore firms scramble to mitigate trade war fallout as orders dive

SIA's Q4 earnings down 28%, full-year gain slumps 47%; airline sees fuel costs headwinds

Hyflux suitor Utico seeks delay over water unit; PUB says 'no'

