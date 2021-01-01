You are here

Home > Transport

Virus-hit British Airways obtains £2 billion loan

Fri, Jan 01, 2021 - 11:24 AM

[LONDON] British Airways (BA), facing slumping demand due to coronavirus, has secured a £2 billion (S$3.59 billion) loan, parent group IAG said Thursday as it also unveiled a Brexit-propelled overhaul.

BA, which is slashing thousands of jobs as it battles to survive fallout from the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, also currently faces industrial action in a pay dispute with cargo workers at London's Heathrow airport.

"International Airlines Group (IAG) announces that British Airways has received commitments for a five-year term-loan export development guarantee facility of £2.0 billion underwritten by a syndicate of banks, partially guaranteed by UK Export Finance (UKEF)," the aviation giant said in a statement.

"British Airways expects to drawdown the facility in January 2021 subject to agreement of final terms with the lenders and UKEF."

UK Export Finance is a state-backed agency which guarantees finance for British companies in order to help them win valuable exports.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The loan, which includes restrictions on dividend payments by the airline to IAG, is aimed at helping BA tap into an anticipated vaccine-driven recovery in global aviation next year.

"The proceeds from the UKEF facility will be used to enhance liquidity and provide British Airways with the operational and strategic flexibility to take advantage of a partial recovery in demand for air travel in 2021 as Covid-19 vaccines are distributed worldwide," IAG said.

The European travel giant noted it had "strong liquidity" with cash and undrawn facilities of eight billion euros (S$12.91 billion) in total, excluding the new loan.

IAG, whose portfolio also includes Ireland's Aer Lingus and Spain's Iberia, added separately that it has conducted an overhaul to ensure compliance with EU laws following Britain's final exit from the bloc.

"International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) has implemented plans to ensure that its EU licensed airlines continue to comply with EU ownership and control rules following Brexit," it said.

"These remedial plans were approved by national regulators in Spain and Ireland and, as required, the EU has been notified about them.

"The plans include the implementation of a national ownership structure for Aer Lingus and changes to the group's long-standing national ownership structure in Spain."

IAG's own board of directors has also been changed so that it has a majority of independent EU non-executive directors.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 1, 2021 11:11 AM
Banking & Finance

Goldman leads in M&A advising after year-end comeback for deals

[NEW YORK] It was a year the entire world changed, but one thing held steady in an elite corner of Wall Street:...

Jan 1, 2021 10:30 AM
Life & Culture

Ex-Man Utd boss Tommy Docherty dies aged 92 after long illness

[LONDON] Former Manchester United and Scotland manager Tommy Docherty has died at the age of 92 following a long...

Jan 1, 2021 10:28 AM
Companies & Markets

Keppel 'cautiously optimistic' about 2021; looks to asset-light approach, third party co-investments

KEPPEL Corporation chief executive Loh Chin Hua says he is "cautiously optimistic" about 2021, after what has been a...

Jan 1, 2021 10:27 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold caps its best year in a decade with US dollar on the ropes

[SINGAPORE] Gold posted the biggest annual advance in a decade after a tumultuous year, with gains this month aided...

Jan 1, 2021 10:18 AM
Stocks

NYSE to delist Chinese telco giants on US executive order

[NEW YORK] The New York Stock Exchange said it will delist three Chinese corporations to comply with a US executive...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

KL-Singapore High Speed Rail terminated, after countries fail to reach agreement

SaladStop! steps up to the plate

Investors left in the lurch as investment platform CoAssets runs into trouble

Manchester United's Cavani suspended by FA for three games over use of racial term

After a year like no other, New York's Times Square empties out on New Year's Eve

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for