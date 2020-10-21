You are here

Home > Transport

Wizz Air CEO expects smaller airline industry after pandemic

Wed, Oct 21, 2020 - 10:30 AM

nz_jozsef_211049.jpg
Wizz aims to widen a gap in unit costs compared to the rest of the airline industry thanks to regular deliveries of new Airbus aircraft, CEO Jozsef Varadi added.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] The world will have a smaller airline industry as a result of the coronavirus crisis with many privately funded carriers set to go under and governments throwing "good money after bad" to keep national champions afloat, Wizz Air's chief executive officer (CEO) said.

Worst hit will be traditional carriers relying on a hub-and-spoke network and business traffic, but Wizz expects demand for its own cheap fares and direct routes to snap back quickly once the pandemic fades, the Hungarian airline's co-founder said.

Wizz aims to widen a gap in unit costs compared to the rest of the airline industry thanks to regular deliveries of new Airbus aircraft, CEO Jozsef Varadi added.

Co-founded in 2003 by Mr Varadi, a former head of Hungary's defunct national carrier Malev, Wizz Air is one of Europe's largest budget carriers with a focus primarily on central and eastern parts of the continent.

Speaking in a webinar hosted by the UK-based Aviation Club, he bemoaned a lack of political coordination over travel restrictions and other measures to tackle the crisis and urged policymakers to pay more attention to the economic impact.

SEE ALSO

Cathay to cut 6,000 jobs and close Dragon brand: SCMP

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Dozens of countries worldwide, including France and Germany, have given various forms of public support or taken increased government stakes in their flag carriers to help them survive the crisis, which has sharply reduced travel demand.

But the industry has also faced a tangle of inconsistent travel and quarantine rules which airlines partially blame for putting people off taking the reduced number of flights.

"As far as Wizz is concerned, the moment Covid falls away I think we will be back to 2019 levels," Mr Varadi said.

"We can go very quickly, but the issue is not underlying consumer demand; the issue is restrictions imposed by governments." Wizz is operating on half normal traffic now, he said.

While aircraft deliveries are down sharply as airlines struggle to preserve cash, Wizz Air has continued to add to its Airbus fleet during the crisis. Together with India's IndiGo it makes up about a quarter of Airbus deliveries.

Finance remains available for the small number of airlines like Wizz that have investment-grade status, Mr Varadi said.

He also said Wizz was open to other foreign ventures after forming a startup in Abu Dhabi and expanding in the UK, where it would continue to invest after Brexit.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, a joint venture between the Hungarian budget airline and Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ, has received an air operator certificate, though its launch has been hampered by a coronavirus ban on foreign visitors.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

SIA returns to New York with non-stop service from Nov 9

Cathay to cut 6,000 jobs and close Dragon brand: SCMP

Top players divided over EU emissions trading scheme

Lufthansa loses 1.26b euros in Q3

Daimler chief eyes China growth as trade tensions rise

Cathay to cut 6,000 jobs and close dragon brand

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 21, 2020 10:32 AM
Companies & Markets

Keppel Capital gets first closing of US$295m for Alpha Asia Macro Trends Fund IV

KEPPEL Corp's asset management arm Keppel Capital on Wednesday said it has launched the Alpha Asia Macro Trends Fund...

Oct 21, 2020 10:17 AM
Government & Economy

Bank of Japan must act swiftly if pandemic delays Japan's recovery: Sakurai

[TOKYO] Bank of Japan board member Makoto Sakurai said on Wednesday the central bank must take "swift and...

Oct 21, 2020 10:02 AM
Real Estate

JC Penney rushes to finalise sale to lender, landlord group

[NEW YORK] JC Penney has formalised a planned sale to its bankruptcy lenders and biggest landlords, but must first...

Oct 21, 2020 09:53 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks rise at open, tracking modest gains on Wall Street; STI up 0.3%

SINGAPORE shares opened slightly higher on Wednesday after US markets saw modest gains amid renewed hopes for a...

Oct 21, 2020 09:53 AM
Companies & Markets

CDLHT sells Brisbane hotel at slight premium, exiting market as challenges loom

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) is selling its 4.5-star hotel Novotel Brisbane in Australia for S$67.9 million (S$66....

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singaporeans who travelled overseas on or after March 27 can now tap government subsidies, insurance in case of infection

Consortium to build plant-based protein facility in Singapore

Local construction firms 'still playing second fiddle to foreign ones'

Jurong Innovation District has S$420m new investments

The Pines members unswayed by offer for Laguna club membership

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for