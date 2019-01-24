You are here
CRYPTIC CROSSWORD
Across
1 Playwright with words to say
about singular lack of courage
(12)
9 Impropriety of popular Italian
novelist breaking cylinder (9)
10 Grown-up daughter wearing
gold locket that's empty (5)
11 Call the French pointer (6)
12 Withdraw from stage
unhappy (4,4)
13 One ascends to find flowers
(6)
15 English writer married off,
acquiring wife in US state (8)
18 Stayed at home, mostly to
feed boy's dog (8)
19 I study head of image caught
that's like an emoji? (6)
21 Girl catching it causes
extreme amusement (8)
23 Uncouth person in
conveyance lacking power:
Russian conveyance (6)
26 Extremely savvy fellow
backed church council (5)
27 Picks up in the course of
authentic practice session (9)
28 Continuing interest in
profitable business (5,7)
Down
1 Note enclosing an invoice,
primarily for wine (7)
2 Club with advantage (5)
3 Call to mind right English
prayer (9)
4 Musical instrument used in
early recordings (4)
5 Gossip about old medium? It's
not important (2,6)
6 Onset of storm affected little
monkey (5)
7 Worried about husband
blocking an expressway (8)
8 Particular case not in position
(6)
14 Disrespectful, having lost
nine running (8)
16 Get to know while on
express (9)
17 Very strong players
supported by press (4-4)
18 Horrified at hags dancing (6)
20 Old comedy star, man with
short tie (7)
22 Cycled over for cowboy
carnival (5)
24 Publish result (5)
25 Stylish young flier king
ignored (4)
YESTERDAY'S SOLUTION
Across: 1 Scientist, 8 Ladys
bedstraw, 11 Monet, 12 Digit,
13 Amber, 16 Outlet, 17
Enzyme, 18 Spill, 19 Arcade, 20
Apathy, 21 Affix, 24 Climb, 26
Corer, 27 Flash in the pan, 28 In
the pink
Down: 2 Crypt, 3 Emblem, 4 To
date, 5 Sited, 6 Magnetic field, 7
Hang by a thread, 9 Annoyance,
10 Steel yard, 13 At sea, 14
Brief, 15 Relax, 22 Finish, 23
Instep, 25 Basin, 26 Clean
