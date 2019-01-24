Cryptic crossword

Across

1 Playwright with words to say

about singular lack of courage

(12)

9 Impropriety of popular Italian

novelist breaking cylinder (9)

10 Grown-up daughter wearing

gold locket that's empty (5)

11 Call the French pointer (6)

12 Withdraw from stage

unhappy (4,4)

13 One ascends to find flowers

(6)

15 English writer married off,

acquiring wife in US state (8)

18 Stayed at home, mostly to

feed boy's dog (8)

19 I study head of image caught

that's like an emoji? (6)

21 Girl catching it causes

extreme amusement (8)

23 Uncouth person in

conveyance lacking power:

Russian conveyance (6)

26 Extremely savvy fellow

backed church council (5)

27 Picks up in the course of

authentic practice session (9)

28 Continuing interest in

profitable business (5,7)

Down

1 Note enclosing an invoice,

primarily for wine (7)

2 Club with advantage (5)

3 Call to mind right English

prayer (9)

4 Musical instrument used in

early recordings (4)

5 Gossip about old medium? It's

not important (2,6)

6 Onset of storm affected little

monkey (5)

7 Worried about husband

blocking an expressway (8)

8 Particular case not in position

(6)

14 Disrespectful, having lost

nine running (8)

16 Get to know while on

express (9)

17 Very strong players

supported by press (4-4)

18 Horrified at hags dancing (6)

20 Old comedy star, man with

short tie (7)

22 Cycled over for cowboy

carnival (5)

24 Publish result (5)

25 Stylish young flier king

ignored (4)

YESTERDAY'S SOLUTION

Across: 1 Scientist, 8 Ladys

bedstraw, 11 Monet, 12 Digit,

13 Amber, 16 Outlet, 17

Enzyme, 18 Spill, 19 Arcade, 20

Apathy, 21 Affix, 24 Climb, 26

Corer, 27 Flash in the pan, 28 In

the pink

Down: 2 Crypt, 3 Emblem, 4 To

date, 5 Sited, 6 Magnetic field, 7

Hang by a thread, 9 Annoyance,

10 Steel yard, 13 At sea, 14

Brief, 15 Relax, 22 Finish, 23

Instep, 25 Basin, 26 Clean

