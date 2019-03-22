You are here
CRYPTIC CROSSWORD
Across
1 Artist, extremely reclusive,
seldom seen (4)
3 Record an album and leave?
(4,6)
9 Intensive publicity could get
one over-excited, no end (4)
10 Habitually serious type, West
Indies cricketer carrying team
(10)
11 Porter collecting mail for
preacher (7)
13 Bomb English knight planted
in station (7)
14 Spy that's centre stage,
strangely (6,5)
18 Bound to get on diving
platform (11)
21 Current examination
involving married male is
unethical (7)
22 Secret spilled about opening
of Phantom and Ghost? (7)
23 Perhaps an orrery some
called weird (5,5)
24 A head of state entering
church in a suit (4)
25 In a vulnerable position
abroad regarding a member
(3,2,1,4)
26 Perfect sweet to suck? (4)
Down
1 Practise tries again close to
line (8)
2 Rebuke for getting within
range (8)
4 Pay for some treat on
expenses (5)
5 Standard always set on
putting area (9)
6 Fairly well-to-do peers
working on Conservative board
(11)
7 Fishing dispute: a crowd
assembled (3,3)
8 Nun is over, back briefly (6)
12 One able to deal with a
service? (4,7)
15 One had, changing oil for pal
(5,4)
16 Smoked beef I topped with
old butter (8)
17 Sticking with that woman
during a depression (8)
19 Disaster in Formula One
when company goes under (6)
20 Impression made by
politician blocking one piece of
legislation (6)
22 Power demonstrated by
singular crew (5)
YESTERDAY'S SOLUTION
Across: 1 Upraised, 6 Saucer, 9
Daring, 10 Partisan, 11
Reusable, 12 Poodle, 13
House-warming, 16
Fainthearted, 19 Chaste, 21
Lipstick, 23 & 24 Dreaming
spires, 25 Cement, 26 Omitting
Down: 2 Player, 3 Amiss, 4
Sagebrush, 5 Deplete, 6 Scrap, 7
Uninformed, 8 Enabling, 13
Handshake, 14 Antipasti, 15 War
horse, 17 Allegro, 18 Screen, 20
Edict, 22 Taint
