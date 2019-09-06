You are here
CRYPTIC CROSSWORD
Across
7 Include abnormal clones,
ewes originally (7)
9 Criminal's mansion at home
(7)
10 In readiness round French
resort (2,3)
11 Urge one running meeting
to supply a stroller (9)
12 Withdraw article by further
individual? I don't think so
(4,3,5,3)
13 Daughter to interrupt ramble,
father backing plan (4,3)
16 Very happy after first of
rib-ticklers told (7)
19 Advent: preachers disposed
to give one this? (7,3,5)
23 Going from place to place, I
drove during stint abroad (2,7)
24 Traveller heading for Rome
and beyond (5)
25 One against appearing in
experiment of little
importance (7)
26 No cigar manufactured is
additive-free (7)
Down
1 Not up to scratch? Better
than that at golf! (5,3)
2 Energy shown by second
Greek character turning up (8)
3 Worker from agency joining
the French church (6)
4 Old hat, cover used in
garden (6)
5 Loafer set on (8)
6 Deceptive and ridiculous
U-turn by European (6)
8 Cold then hot, poorly with
this? (5)
9 Holidaymaker, Italian
wearing form of protection
for the eyes (7)
14 A racket, commotion, over
source of meat (8)
15 Alas, pro misplaced
umbrella (7)
17 Enhanced power of guy in
bank (8)
18 Slim, well-to-do famous
actress (8)
19 Fabric: chapter on
suggestions heard (6)
20 Disastrous time with
smoke rising (6)
21 Belief unacceptable round
island (6)
22 Black and yellow top
missing (5)
YESTERDAY'S SOLUTION
Across: 1 Bastardise, 6 Long, 9
Confidence, 10 Ciao, 12 , 13 &
15 Police and crime
Commissioner, 18 Thatcherites,
21 Brickbat, 22 Atwell, 24 Oath,
25 Fireplaces, 26 Norm, 27
Beauty spot
Down: 1 Biceps, 2 Single, 3 A
piece of cake, 4 Deep, 5 Second
slip, 7 Opinions, 8 Geometry, 11
Accidentally, 14 Imperative, 16
Stubborn, 17 Canister, 19
Redcap, 20 Closet, 23 Menu
