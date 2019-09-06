You are here

CRYPTIC CROSSWORD

Fri, Sep 06, 2019
Across

7 Include abnormal clones,

ewes originally (7)

9 Criminal's mansion at home

(7)

10 In readiness round French

resort (2,3)

11 Urge one running meeting

to supply a stroller (9)

12 Withdraw article by further

individual? I don't think so

(4,3,5,3)

13 Daughter to interrupt ramble,

father backing plan (4,3)

16 Very happy after first of

rib-ticklers told (7)

19 Advent: preachers disposed

to give one this? (7,3,5)

23 Going from place to place, I

drove during stint abroad (2,7)

24 Traveller heading for Rome

and beyond (5)

25 One against appearing in

experiment of little

importance (7)

26 No cigar manufactured is

additive-free (7)

Down

1 Not up to scratch? Better

than that at golf! (5,3)

2 Energy shown by second

Greek character turning up (8)

3 Worker from agency joining

the French church (6)

4 Old hat, cover used in

garden (6)

5 Loafer set on (8)

6 Deceptive and ridiculous

U-turn by European (6)

8 Cold then hot, poorly with

this? (5)

9 Holidaymaker, Italian

wearing form of protection

for the eyes (7)

14 A racket, commotion, over

source of meat (8)

15 Alas, pro misplaced

umbrella (7)

17 Enhanced power of guy in

bank (8)

18 Slim, well-to-do famous

actress (8)

19 Fabric: chapter on

suggestions heard (6)

20 Disastrous time with

smoke rising (6)

21 Belief unacceptable round

island (6)

22 Black and yellow top

missing (5)

YESTERDAY'S SOLUTION

Across: 1 Bastardise, 6 Long, 9

Confidence, 10 Ciao, 12 , 13 &

15 Police and crime

Commissioner, 18 Thatcherites,

21 Brickbat, 22 Atwell, 24 Oath,

25 Fireplaces, 26 Norm, 27

Beauty spot

Down: 1 Biceps, 2 Single, 3 A

piece of cake, 4 Deep, 5 Second

slip, 7 Opinions, 8 Geometry, 11

Accidentally, 14 Imperative, 16

Stubborn, 17 Canister, 19

Redcap, 20 Closet, 23 Menu

GTelegraph Group Limited, London

