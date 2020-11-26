You are here

Home > Uncategorized

Negative bond yield arrives in S'pore with UOB's 1b-euro issue

Thu, Nov 26, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Continued from Page 1

"Market consensus is that yields will start to rise alongside an economic recovery from the global pandemic. If DBS and OCBC agree with this, they could take this opportunity to raise capital cheaply before yields rebound," Mr Oh said.

DBS and OCBC did not...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Uncategorized

Ant's South-east Asia ambitions may take backseat to battles at home

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 26, 2020 05:15 PM
Banking & Finance

Pound near three-month high as US dollar struggles; Brexit talks weigh

[LONDON] Sterling held near three-month high on Thursday as broadening US dollar weakness offset some of the...

Nov 26, 2020 04:42 PM
Companies & Markets

SPH Reit to focus on 'providing sustainable rental income'

SPH Reit will now focus on providing "sustainable rental income" by minimising vacancies for FY2021, it said at an...

Nov 26, 2020 04:39 PM
Energy & Commodities

Geraldine Chin to take over as ExxonMobil APAC boss as Gan Seow Kee retires

THE chairman and managing director of ExxonMobil Asia Pacific, Gan Seow Kee, will retire on Jan 1 next year after...

Nov 26, 2020 04:38 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks narrowly mixed at open

[LONDON] European stock markets were narrowly mixed in opening deals on Thursday, with London slipping but Frankfurt...

Nov 26, 2020 04:27 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks finish the day with fresh gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished with further gains on Thursday, fuelled by optimism over the roll-out of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: UOBKH initiates 'buy' on Nanofilm due to unique tech, superior margin

Job gains in financial sector may belie skills mismatch for tech roles

Negative bond yield arrives in Singapore with UOB's 1b-euro issue

LTA awards S$932.8m contract to build Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link

Over 2,400 US Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, a six-month high: Johns Hopkins

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for