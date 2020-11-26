Negative bond yield arrives in S'pore with UOB's 1b-euro issue

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Continued from Page 1
"Market consensus is that yields will start to rise alongside an economic recovery from the global pandemic. If DBS and OCBC agree with this, they could take this opportunity to raise capital cheaply before yields rebound," Mr Oh said.
DBS and OCBC did not...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes