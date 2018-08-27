You are here

Home > Views From The Top

Retirement and housing: balanced approach needed

THIS WEEK'S TOPIC: To what extent should CPF savings be allowed for the purchase of shorter-lease property (both public and private)? How might the trade-off between protecting the value of older leasehold property and safeguarding Singaporeans' retirement adequacy be managed?
Mon, Aug 27, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180827_VIEWS27_3543050.jpg
ILLUSTRATION: SIMON ANG

THIS WEEK'S TOPIC: To what extent should CPF savings be allowed for the purchase of shorter-lease property (both public and private)? How might the trade-off between protecting the value of older leasehold property and safeguarding Singaporeans' retirement adequacy be managed?

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Aug 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Corporates jumping on upskilling bandwagon to leapfrog talent crunch

Aug 27, 2018
Government & Economy

EU firms in Asean see region as having greatest potential

Aug 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

GuocoLand Q4 profit falls but full-year net profit up by 7%

Most Read

1 Malaysia and Singapore agree to put HSR on hold, delay and costs to be discussed: source
2 Creative Technology in the black in Q4 on gains from lawsuit award against Huawei
3 PM Lee rebuts notion that 99-year HDB lease is extended rental, not a sale
4 HDB lessees are owners of their flats, not renters: PM Lee
5 Malaysia files criminal charges against Jho Low and father: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Aug 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Corporates jumping on upskilling bandwagon to leapfrog talent crunch

BT_20180827_ABGIG2789KK_3543214.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Gig economy taking off but observers flag risks

Aug 27, 2018
Government & Economy

EU firms in Asean see region as having greatest potential

BT_20180827_NVBISHOP274WGE_3543220.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Australia's foreign minister resigns amid Cabinet revamp

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening