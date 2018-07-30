You are here

Home > Views From The Top

Rough ride

THIS WEEK'S TOPIC: How should the bicycle-sharing business be regulated?
Mon, Jul 30, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180730_VIEWS30_3514720.jpg
BT ILLUSTRATION: SIMON ANG

THIS WEEK'S TOPIC: How should the bicycle-sharing business be regulated?

Jeremy Tan
Director
CMS Holborn Asia

THE key to regulating disruptive technology is to strike the right balance between encouraging innovation and minimising negative externalities

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Views From The Top

Teamwork wins

A bitter pill that needs to be swallowed

Going hand in hand

Using less cash

Working smart

Going the ultra-long-haul route

Editor's Choice

Jul 30, 2018
Government & Economy

More capital outflows from emerging Asia expected in H2

BT_20180730_ANGTING30_3514833.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Technology

Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career

Jul 30, 2018
Real Estate

Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch

Most Read

1 Singaporean family puts Crowne Plaza Surfers Paradise resort on sale for over A$100m
2 Ultra-long haul flights take off
3 Singapore private home prices up 3.4% in Q2, 7.4% in H1; growth forecasts cut on new property curbs
4 Facebook is sued after stock plunge 'shocked' market
5 Court gives go-ahead for Albracca en bloc sale
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Jul 30, 2018
Government & Economy

More capital outflows from emerging Asia expected in H2

BT_20180730_ANGTING30_3514833.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Technology

Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career

Jul 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Trade payables pile up at Triyards' Vietnam unit

Jul 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Deutsche Bank's Yusof Yaacob may be a leading candidate for Khazanah's top job

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening