You are here

Home > Views From The Top

Tesla China sales plunge 70 per cent in October - auto industry body

Tue, Nov 27, 2018 - 3:02 PM

colin-tc-27.JPG
Tesla Inc's vehicle sales in China sank 70 per cent last month from a year ago, the country's passenger car association told Reuters on Tuesday, underscoring how the Sino-US trade war is hurting the US electric carmaker.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] Tesla Inc's vehicle sales in China sank 70 per cent last month from a year ago, the country's passenger car association told Reuters on Tuesday, underscoring how the Sino-US trade war is hurting the US electric carmaker.

An official from China Passenger Car Association said data from the industry body showed Tesla sold just 211 cars in the world's largest auto market in October.

Tesla did not respond to repeated calls and written requests for comment on Tuesday.

The electric carmaker, which imports all the cars it sells in China, said in October that tariff hikes on auto imports were hammering its sales there. In July, Beijing raised tariffs on imports of US autos to 40 per cent amid a worsening trade standoff with the United States.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

While so-called new-energy vehicle sales have continued to climb in China, wider auto sales have slowed sharply since the middle of the year, taking the market to the brink of its first annual sales contraction in almost three decades.

Tesla, led by billionaire CEO Elon Musk, said last week it was cutting the price of its Model X and Model S cars in China in a shift in strategy to make the cars "more affordable" and absorb more of the hit from higher tariffs.

Tesla recently secured the site for its first overseas factory in Shanghai that will help it avoid the steep tariffs.

REUTERS

Views From The Top

Reaching the unbanked, underbanked, and unhappily banked

Keeping our hawker culture alive

Making things easier

A broader measure of merit

Ensuring a sustainable nest egg

Dampener or source of growth?

Editor's Choice

Sing Investments & Finance.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates

BT_20181127_LMXKWEE27__3628042.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Real Estate

Upset Pines members demand city club membership or compensation

2018-11-20T112020Z_1120952175_RC1FC4D12DF0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-NOBLE-GROUP-INVESTIGATION.JPG
Nov 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble probe: Timing matters less than thoroughness

Most Read

1 Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks
2 Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates
3 Where to park your funds? Well, it depends
4 Singapore High Court grants sale order to Goodluck Garden en bloc
5 Golden Wall Centre sold en bloc for S$276.2m to Hotel 81 owner

Must Read

IMG_8681.JPG
Nov 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore services sector revenue up by 8% in Q3

Nov 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hi-P major shareholder mulls deal, raising possibility of deal for rest of manufacturer's shares

Sing Investments & Finance.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates

tuas.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Real Estate

JTC launches Tuas, Tampines sites under Industrial Government Land Sales programme

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening