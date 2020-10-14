Can machines 'learn' finance?

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
ARTIFICIAL intelligence (AI) or machine learning are exciting buzzwords in the last few years. From automotive, to medical to legal to finance, AI is seen as having the potential to disrupt all these industries, threatening to create mass unemployment in its wake.
In the field of finance...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes