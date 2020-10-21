Lion Global Investors builds 'curated portfolios' capability

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
LION Global Investors (LGI) has set up a "Curated Portfolios Team" (CPT) to provide retail investors with access to so-called private banking solutions.
The Business Times understands that the CPT works on a B2B model, with digital partners who in turn roll out risk-based...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes