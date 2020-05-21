You are here

Home > Wealth & Investing

Money FM podcast: Investor conferences - bypassing intermediaries

Thu, May 21, 2020 - 5:50 AM

EDT_Raghav.jpg
Photos: hnworth

Prime Time with Howie Lim, Bernard Lim and finance presenter JP Ong

09:51 min

Synopsis: Howie Lim speaks to Raghav Kapoor, chief executive of Smartkarma about the current state of investor conferences and how investors can get through to companies without traditional intermediaries.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

SEE ALSO

Money FM podcast: Covid-19 innovations in healthcare

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg    

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5ZoQJ9n0fsC9lgmwasLzG1?si=eq0XgnYqTYylmlHMVJt6Kg

Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Discover ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
https://bt.sg/moneyhacks
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Wealth & Investing

Market temperature indicators suggest fixed income investors should look to Asia for opportunities

Sustainable strategies outperform in Q1, BlackRock research finds

Wall Street sees bull signal in bottoming earnings revisions

Covid-19 market turmoil: Is the worst over?

ESG investments show resilience in crisis

UOB has 406% rise in Q1 purchase of investment products

BREAKING NEWS

May 21, 2020 12:23 AM
Consumer

All dressed down and nowhere to go: the new M&S shopping habits

[LONDON] Sports wear, sleep wear and bras are the new best sellers at Marks & Spencer, while suits and ties...

May 21, 2020 12:05 AM
Transport

Air France retires Airbus A380 in coronavirus response

[PARIS] Air France will permanently withdraw its Airbus A380 superjumbos from service in response to the coronavirus...

May 20, 2020 11:49 PM
Government & Economy

Monkeys infected with Covid-19 develop immunity in studies, a positive sign for vaccines

[CHICAGO] Two studies in monkeys published on Wednesday offer some of the first scientific evidence that surviving...

May 20, 2020 11:31 PM
Government & Economy

UK says no new customs posts needed for post-Brexit Northern Ireland border

[LONDON] Britain said on Wednesday it saw no need for new customs infrastructure in Northern Ireland but checks...

May 20, 2020 11:08 PM
Companies & Markets

Japan Foods expects steady revenue but lower earnings for FY2020 due to Covid-19

JAPAN Foods on Wednesday said that, based on a preliminary review of its unaudited management accounts, it expects ...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.