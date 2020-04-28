You are here
Money FM podcast: Opportunities in tech? China cutting LPR, Hin Leong and Singapore banks, S-REITs
Your Money with Michelle Martin
22:00 min
Synopsis: Real investors provide real insights in conversation with Michelle Martin. Naveen Kumar, founder and CEO of Nityo Infotech Services who created a privately held IT services company with 15,000 global employees, shares his reading of market news for investors.
Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3
Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Discover ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3rQQvVcJcgLKCaoAFmcnFE?si=GIoqWF5CRd-UyfreiSnPUg
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg