Money FM podcast: Opportunities in tech? China cutting LPR, Hin Leong and Singapore banks, S-REITs

Your Money with Michelle Martin

22:00 min

Synopsis: Real investors provide real insights in conversation with Michelle Martin. Naveen Kumar, founder and CEO of Nityo Infotech Services who created a privately held IT services company with 15,000 global employees, shares his reading of market news for investors.

Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Discover ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3rQQvVcJcgLKCaoAFmcnFE?si=GIoqWF5CRd-UyfreiSnPUg

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg