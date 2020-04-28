You are here

Home > Wealth & Investing

Money FM podcast: Opportunities in tech? China cutting LPR, Hin Leong and Singapore banks, S-REITs

Tue, Apr 28, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Your Money with Michelle Martin

22:00 min

Synopsis: Real investors provide real insights in conversation with Michelle Martin. Naveen Kumar, founder and CEO of Nityo Infotech Services who created a privately held IT services company with 15,000 global employees, shares his reading of market news for investors.

Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3

SEE ALSO

Hin Leong Trading gets shot at rescue with successful JM bid

Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Discover ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts 
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3rQQvVcJcgLKCaoAFmcnFE?si=GIoqWF5CRd-UyfreiSnPUg
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg    

Wealth & Investing

HC Surgical should immediately exercise put option on Julian Ong's practice

Covid-19 setback a reminder for investors to tread carefully

Biggest oil ETF 'almost unanalysable' after ditching disclosures

An investor guide to spotting 'greenwashers'

Does a paid research service constitute unfair dealing?

Gold turns higher as safe-haven buying returns

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 28, 2020 05:49 AM
Government & Economy

Canada begins staggered lifting of pandemic lockdown

[OTTAWA] Canada began a staggered loosening of pandemic restrictions on Monday as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau...

Apr 28, 2020 05:46 AM
Government & Economy

New York cautious as more US states ease virus lockdowns

[NEW YORK] More US states began lifting coronavirus lockdown orders on Monday but New York - America's economic...

Apr 28, 2020 05:43 AM
Transport

Boeing CEO sees slow airline rebound, no dividend for 'years'

[NEW YORK] Boeing's head said on Monday that restoring the dividend could take three to five years as the company...

Apr 28, 2020 05:40 AM
Transport

Austria court dismisses complaint against Airbus

[VIENNA] An Austrian court has dismissed a government complaint against European aircraft manufacturer Airbus as...

Apr 28, 2020 05:37 AM
Stocks

US: Stocks jump ahead of major earnings, economic data

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks finished solidly higher on Monday on optimism about steps to reopen the economy in the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.