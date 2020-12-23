You are here

Home > Wealth & Investing
SUBSCRIBERS
INVESTING GLOBALLY & PROFITABLY

Post Covid-19 recovery in 2021: Favour Asia over developed markets

Heady cocktail of positive catalysts are aligning for EMs, including 2021's cyclical recovery, weakening US dollar, and robust earnings rebound
Wed, Dec 23, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201223_CHINA_4378336.jpg
China's steady recovery from Covid-19 pandemic across the second half of 2020 has resulted in its GDP expanding this year, even as the global economy contracted.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

BT_20201223_CHINA_4378336.jpg
Ong Zi Yang

THE year 2020 has been an eventful one. The Covid-19 pandemic has driven economies into deep recession, but the record levels of intervention by central banks and governments around the world spurred economies to the shallowest of recoveries.

However, such intervention comes with...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Wealth & Investing

Looking back at 2020

UBS taps Credit Suisse banker Sharma to boost deals for rich

Re-thinking the balanced portfolio in a low-yield world

Covid-19: More bad news for retirement adequacy

BT Money Hacks: Reasons to avoid investment-linked insurance policies (Ep 86)

Index providers react to Trump executive order, drop companies with links to China's military

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 23, 2020 12:14 AM
Government & Economy

US consumer confidence unexpectedly drops, hits four-month low

[WASHINGTON] US consumer confidence unexpectedly fell in December to a four-month low amid surging Covid-19 cases...

Dec 23, 2020 12:11 AM
Real Estate

US existing-home sales decline for first time in six months

[WASHINGTON] Sales of previously owned US homes fell in November for the first time in six months, suggesting that...

Dec 22, 2020 11:20 PM
Government & Economy

No action against former PM Abe after prosecutor questioning

[TOKYO] Tokyo prosecutors do not plan to take action against Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after he submitted...

Dec 22, 2020 11:18 PM
Consumer

China to tighten regulation of community group buying

[BEIJING] China's market regulator will increase regulation of community group buying sector, which allows groups of...

Dec 22, 2020 11:14 PM
Government & Economy

EU calls on member states to reopen transport links to UK

[BRUSSELS] The European Commission called on member states to reopen critical trade and passenger transport links to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

STI drops 0.67% to 2,827.32 points; glove-makers gain but aviation-related stocks lose

Details on vaccination programme could be released by January, says Lawrence Wong

Thai seafood market coronavirus infections top 1,000

Stock watch: 2020 stars and laggards likely to switch sides in 2021

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for