Embracing AI at work requires emphasising human skills

The skills needed for jobs will change by at least 68% by 2030 due to the impact of AI.

I WAS delighted to see Singapore’s Budget 2024 include help for workers who want to be equipped with new skills, especially in emerging areas such as digitalisation and artificial intelligence (AI).

In my conversations with partners and customers, I am seeing business leaders recognise that they cannot rely on old talent playbooks to help them navigate the rapidly evolving workplace.

I believe embracing AI implies several strategic shifts that can help business leaders set up their workforces for new levels of success.

First, as AI continues redefining work, organisations must bring skills development and a culture of continuous learning to the centre of their workforce strategies.

LinkedIn research...