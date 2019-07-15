You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

1 in 3 Singaporeans do not invest, most financially unprepared for retirement: OCBC survey

Mon, Jul 15, 2019 - 12:11 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

BP_retire_150719_114.jpg
About one-third of Singaporeans do not invest and see investing as a form of gambling, even as the majority of respondents were found to be financially unprepared for retirement.
PHOTO: ST FILE

ABOUT one-third of Singaporeans do not invest and see investing as a form of gambling, even as the majority of respondents were found to be financially unprepared for retirement.

In particular, half of those among the sandwiched generation – people who are supporting both ageing parents and their own children at the same time – struggle to cope, with significantly greater worries about their financial status compared to the average Singaporean.

These are some of the key takeways from OCBC’s inaugural Financial Wellness Index, which polled 2,000 working adults in Singapore between the ages of 21 to 65 for the state of their financial health.

Overall, Singapore received a score of 63 out of 100 in its first ever study, indicating that Singaporeans have started taking care of their financial health, but are still behind on most indicators.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

There are 26 indicators altogether, including factors such as regular rate of savings, investments, financial retirement planning and having enough funds in times of crisis.

The study found that most Singaporeans are aware of the basics; they save an average of 26 per cent of their salary, with 82 per cent who proactively got insurance coverage.

But they fared more poorly when it came to investments. Some 34 per cent do not invest, while 36 per cent of investors have investments not performing to their targets. Out of those who invest, 27 per cent speculate excessively for quick gains.

Most are neither equipped for financial emergencies nor well-prepared for retirement. About half have enough savings to last six months, while almost three quarters are not on track with their retirement plans. Some 65 per cent of respondents are not accumulating enough funds to maintain their lifestyle after retirement.

In particular, the sandwiched generation were found to have more financial worries compared to the rest. Some 63 per cent are concerned that they are not able to spend beyond the basics, compared to the Singapore average of 51 per cent.

About 74 per cent in the sandwiched generation worry that the economy will not improve in the next 12 months, compared to the average of 70 per cent.

The survey also found contrasts in how different categories fared in their financial health, notably in terms of marital status and gender.

On the latter, women were found to be more averse to investing, with 39 per cent of them having no investments compared to 31 per cent of men. Some 69 per cent of married people have their own investments, compared to 62 per cent of singles.

According to Koh Ching Ching, OCBC's head of group brand & communications, the financial wellness survey is a first in Singapore in terms of comprehensiveness of scope. Going forward, the survey is expected to be conducted annually, with eventual plans to roll it out across OCBC’s markets, with Hong Kong or Malaysia slated as the next in line, she said. 

Banking & Finance

Hong Kong turmoil has millionaires eyeing other wealth havens like Singapore

Erdogan says Turkey will make serious interest rate cuts: broadcaster

US proposes barring big tech companies from offering financial services, digital currencies

E-wallet operators set sights on digital banking space

Lagarde as ECB chief 'could hasten currency devaluations'

Top Thai bank sees digital platform driving surge in loans growth

Editor's Choice

BT_20190715_CCWALLETTAN_3834803.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Garage

E-wallet operators set sights on digital banking space

BP_Singapore Exchange_150719_5.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Junior miner, bullion-linked ETF on SGX rally on gold rush

BT_20190715_LTTOPLINE_3834860.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Accrelist turns around with final facelift

Most Read

1 35 employees kill themselves. Will their bosses go to jail?
2 Singapore not expecting full-year recession at this point, says DPM Heng Swee Keat
3 How low can GDP numbers go? DPM Heng rebuffs recession fears
4 Aberdeen to manage AIIB's US$500m ESG portfolio of Asian infrastructure bonds
5 Warren Buffett's electric cars are here
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_Singaporeconstruction_150719_102.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore’s construction sector may face protracted slowdown in medium term: Fitch

Jul 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore to develop over 40 new standards for new tech, business models

1_One Pearl Bank sales gallery drew strong turnout.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Real Estate

One Pearl Bank condo draws 4,000 in turnout during weekend preview

Somerset City Centre Atyrau.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand’s Ascott signs 26 new properties, enters 6 new cities

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly