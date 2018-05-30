You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

456.8b rupees of bad loans unearthed at big Indian banks

Wed, May 30, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180530_RSBI_3453754.jpg
Hidden bad debt is a blow to the sector given that half of India's 22 government-controlled banks are already under the RBI's strict Prompt Corrective Action programme.
BT FILE PHOTO

Mumbai

BAD LOANS at India's five biggest state-run banks were about 456.8 billion rupees (S$9.1 billion) more than the lenders had assessed.

Audits by the regulator for the year ended March 31, 2017, revealed the discrepancies, triggering large losses as the banks increased provisions. If you add IDBI Bank Ltd, which doesn't feature among the biggest but got the largest chunk of a public bailout, the figure rises to about US$8.3 billion.

Hidden bad debt is a blow to the sector given that half of India's 22 government-controlled banks are already under the Reserve Bank of India's strict Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) programme that restricts lending and expansion.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Asset quality may worsen as tighter regulations kick in this year and stress rises in the crucial power sector. A few of the banks undergoing PCA may find it hard to survive, the RBI's former deputy governor SS Mundra told Bloomberg. That increases reliance on loan recoveries from India's new bankruptcy process, which reported its first big success this month but is running behind schedule amid multiple legal and logistical challenges.

Shares of Bank of India, which became the latest to report the divergence, slumped 5.7 per cent as of 9:30am in Mumbai on Tuesday. Loss tripled to 39.7 billion rupees for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, from 10.5 billion rupees a year earlier, the lender told the stock exchange late on Monday.

Bank of India now needs a "favourable outcome" - loan recoveries of about 50 per cent - from the bankruptcy process, Ravikant Bhat, an analyst at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd, wrote in a note to clients.

With conflicting reports on likely outcomes for the so-called "dirty dozen" large delinquent firms undergoing the process, "our estimates continue to factor in higher haircuts", he added. BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Rising tide will lift all, says SME banker

Income a pressing need for ageing Asia, says German fund manager

Ant Financial raises US$10b at US$150b valuation: sources

Two big Canadian banks hit by cyber attacks

Australia floats shake-up of A$2.6t pension system, "zombie" insurance

Ant Financial's latest funding round raises US$10b at US$150b valuation; GIC, Temasek involved

Editor's Choice

BT_20180530_SAM_3454053.jpg
May 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal

BT_20180530_NSE_3454102.jpg
May 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX heads for arbitration with NSE amid Nifty dispute

May 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo puts 53 directors, execs on watchlist

Most Read

1 Malaysia drops high-speed rail project
2 Long-term outlook on blockchain and cryptocurrencies is bright
3 High-speed rail loss 'a setback, not knockout blow to Jurong'
4 Mazars faces possible actions by Acra over Midas auditing
5 St Thomas Walk property owned by sole family in District 9 up for sale with S$68m asking price
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180530_SAM_3454053.jpg
May 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal

BT_20180530_NSE_3454102.jpg
May 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX heads for arbitration with NSE amid Nifty dispute

BT_20180530_ITALY_3454122.jpg
May 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Italy close to losing investors' trust: BOI

May 30, 2018
Stocks

No end in sight to SGD bond market drought

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening