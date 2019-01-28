You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

ADCB's chairman, CEO to fill top positions in new Abu Dhabi merged bank

Mon, Jan 28, 2019 - 11:00 PM

doc73u2j68zc7k12kt53oxv_doc73jpfil1cg66pchpfy8.jpg
ADCB is the largest bank within the three-way tie-up, which could form a bank with around US$113 billion in assets and become the third largest lender in the United Arab Emirates after First Abu Dhabi Bank and Emirates NBD.
REUTERS

[ABU DHABI] Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank's chairman and chief executive will fill the top positions within the company to be created after the merger with Union National Bank and Al Hilal Bank, three sources aware of the merger said.

ADCB is the largest bank within the three-way tie-up, which could form a bank with around US$113 billion in assets and become the third largest lender in the United Arab Emirates after First Abu Dhabi Bank and Emirates NBD.

Eissa Mohamed al Suwaidi, chairman of ADCB, will take the same post at the new bank, with Ala'a Eraiqat, ADCB's chief executive, assuming the role of CEO, the sources said. Both have been in their current positions for roughly a decade.

ADCB and UNB both said in a bourse statement last week that they had called board meetings on Jan 29 to discuss an update on the potential merger. Abu Dhabi Investment Council (ADIC), a government investment arm, is the majority shareholder in ADCB and UNB, both listed in Abu Dhabi. Unlisted Al Hilal is wholly-owned by ADIC, which is now part of Mubadala Investment Company.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mubadala declined comment.

Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, has been reshaping its economy and consolidating state-owned companies to cope with lower oil prices.

The sources said at least 500 jobs could be cut as part of the merger, the second bank tie-up in Abu Dhabi in recent years as part of a wave of consolidation. One of the sources said UNB and Al Hilal could feel the bulk of the job cuts.

In total, the banks had around 8,600 staff as of the end of 2017, according to bank data.

An ADCB spokesman declined to comment.

Two of the sources said a planned update on the merger plan, which was initially announced in September 2018, had been delayed in part because UNB wasn't happy with the valuation. UNB spokespeople could not be reached for comment.

UNB said on Monday its chief executive Mohammed Nasr Abdeen was retiring from the date of its upcoming annual meeting, and that the bank's deputy CEO Ajay Bhuptani will be appointed as acting chief executive until further notice.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

UK could avoid US$1.5 Billion EU tax bill on no-deal Brexit

Sterling slips before key Brexit votes in parliament this week

OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending

UOB speeds ahead on cross-border payment

UOB sees muted demand for APIs

OCBC takes new credit approach with serial entrepreneurs

Editor's Choice

BP_OCBC_280119_2.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending

BP_NYSE_280119_3.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Stocks

Cloudy outlook for US stocks in 2019, mixed messages everywhere

BT_20190128_JNBREXIT28_3679873.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Government & Economy

EU's tough stance reinforces views of some Brexiteers

Most Read

1 Singapore's factory output ends on a weak note
2 Singapore private property market set to face demand tests in 2019
3 Singapore to tighten audit, valuation rules
4 Hot stock: Y Ventures down 21% on accounting errors for H1 2018 earnings
5 OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending

Must Read

shenton way zaobao.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 expected to support vulnerable PMETs: DBS economist

doc73tyygpk4nnvirmn8x5_doc72kb0yfnbdv1gx53dike.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 28, 2019
Real Estate

Completed condo prices inch up 0.1% in December, first increase since August: NUS index

Jan 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Rex International unit to divest stakes in two Norway assets

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening