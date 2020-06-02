You are here

ANZ to sell NZ asset finance unit to Shinsei Bank for NZ$762m

Tue, Jun 02, 2020 - 9:36 AM

AB_anz_020620.jpg
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on Tuesday agreed to sell its New Zealand based asset finance unit for NZ$762 million (S$673.8 million) to Japanese financial institution Shinsei Bank.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on Tuesday agreed to sell its New Zealand based asset finance unit for NZ$762 million (S$673.8 million) to Japanese financial institution Shinsei Bank.

The sale provides about A$439 million (S$419.3 million) of Level 2 Group CET1 capital, the lender said in a statement.

REUTERS

