ANZ to sell NZ asset finance unit to Shinsei Bank for NZ$762m

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on Tuesday agreed to sell its New Zealand based asset finance unit for NZ$762 million (S$673.8 million) to Japanese financial institution Shinsei Bank.

The sale provides about A$439 million (S$419.3 million) of Level 2 Group CET1 capital, the lender said in a statement.

