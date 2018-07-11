You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australia, NZ dollars hit as Trump raises stakes in trade war

Wed, Jul 11, 2018 - 11:54 AM

AustNZ.jpg
The Australian and New Zealand dollars were dealt a blow on Wednesday after the United States threatened to slap further import duties on Chinese goods, fuelling fears of a full-blown trade war.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SYDNEY] The Australian and New Zealand dollars were dealt a blow on Wednesday after the United States threatened to slap further import duties on Chinese goods, fuelling fears of a full-blown trade war.

Washington decided to impose tariffs on an extra US$200 billion worth of imports from China after efforts to negotiate a solution to the dispute failed to reach an agreement, senior administration officials said on Tuesday.

The news rattled Asian markets and knocked the Australian dollar off a 3-1/2 week top to as low as US$0.7407. It was last down 0.5 per cent at US$0.7423.

The New Zealand dollar fell 0.3 per cent to US$0.6815, retreating from a high of US$0.6857 touched on Tuesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

China is Australia's single biggest export market and easily the largest buyer of its commodities, so any development that risks a slowdown in China is seen as negative for the Aussie.

The currency is also used by investors as a liquid proxy for wagering China risks, global growth and resource prices in general.

The Aussie has fallen almost 1 per cent since early June when worries of a trade war began surfacing after a Group of Seven summit in Canada laid bare a deep rift on trade between US President Donald Trump and other leaders.

Wednesday's additional tariffs came as a surprise to many analysts who had suspected Mr Trump's threats were a negotiating tactic.

"Fears are now strongly held this escalation will be met with a Chinese response and possibly counter-response from the United States," Greg McKenna, Sydney-based chief strategist at AxiTrader, said in a note.

"That puts the AUD/USD as an available and liquid proxy for all the worst fears about the impact of the trade war. A break of US$0.7393 could open the floodgates to re-test lows."

New Zealand government bonds rose on a general safe-haven bid, sending yields about 2.5 basis points lower at the long-end and half basis point at the short-end.

Australian government bond futures gained, with the three-year bond contract up 2.5 ticks at 97.930. The 10-year contract added 2 ticks to 97.380.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Lloyd's of London launches insurance matching site in digital push

Yen gains, Aussie hit as US announces US$200b China tariff list

Blackstone to seek more than US$20b for buyout fund

India bankruptcy law pushes firms to pay up debts

Xi Jinping pledges US$20b in loans to revive Middle East

Hong Kong fines Citi Asia unit HK$4m for "dark pool" breaches

Editor's Choice

nz-temasek-110720.jpg
Jul 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek may slow investments as near-term risks emerge

nz-chan-100718.jpg
Jul 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Inflation data for different Singapore demographic groups could be in the works

Jul 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Exit offer: when fair is foul and foul is fair

Most Read

1 What cooling measures? Weekend buyers still flocking to showflats
2 Singapore banks to gain from property cooling measures: Moody's
3 Chilling effect on property market as cooling measures hit developers, buyers
4 StanChart Singapore names Patrick Lee as its new CEO
5 Lim Kit Siang asks if ex-Malaysian PM Najib allowed Jho Low to 'hide in plain sight' in Hong Kong
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz-temasek-110720.jpg
Jul 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek may slow investments as near-term risks emerge

nz-chan-100718.jpg
Jul 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Inflation data for different Singapore demographic groups could be in the works

2014-07-08T081013Z_827056232_GM1EA7818U601_RTRMADP_3_TEMASEK-HOLDINGS-REVIEW.jpg
Jul 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek pumps more into early-stage firms in agribusiness, healthcare and digital media

BT_20180711_RAJAH_3496856.jpg
Jul 11, 2018
Government & Economy

GST hike not linked to past investment losses of GIC, Temasek: Indranee Rajah

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening