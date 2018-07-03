You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australian Dollar poised to rally against Kiwi, indicators show

Tue, Jul 03, 2018 - 7:41 AM

[SINGAPORE] The Australian dollar may be set to rebound from a first-half loss against its New Zealand counterpart, technical indicators and money markets signal.

The spread that Australia's two-year bonds enjoy over New Zealand's has more than doubled to 20 basis points from the start of the year to the widest since 2013. AUD/NZD's moving average convergence divergence, a momentum indicator, has also risen above the signal line and zero, suggesting a bullish trend for the Aussie.

Slow stochastics backs the Aussie, with the %D line at 70 and gaining. AUD/NZD is advancing toward resistance at 1.0962, a May 25 high, after breaching the 200-day moving average. The pair traded 0.1 per cent higher at 1.0938 as of 8.38am Sydney time on Tuesday.

Traders may be taking a bet that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), while dovish, will still sound a little more optimistic about the economy in its policy decision Tuesday than its counterpart did last week. RBA Governor Philip Lowe has indicated confidence that a 2.5 per cent inflation target is within reach, while minutes from a June meeting also showed policy makers weren't worried about a slowdown in hiring.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

New Zealand's central bank sent the kiwi down to a two-year low on June 28 when it flagged that spare capacity in the economy was more than expected in its policy decision. While it stayed on hold, traders are speculating that it may be edging closer to a rate cut.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

PwC must pay FDIC US$625.3m over bank's collapse: US judge

Charles Schwab says it settled SEC suit on reporting failure

US dollar nears one-year high as tensions grow

Deutsche Bank targets India credit vacuum left by bad loans

Deutsche Bank targets India credit vacuum left by bad loans

Ex-Malaysia DPM Zahid arrives for questioning by anti-corruption commission

Editor's Choice

BT_20180703_YOENBLOC3_3488257.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Real Estate

Strata Titles Board issues stop order for Cairnhill Mansions en bloc sale

nz-hdb-010718.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Real Estate

New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018

Jul 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

M&A appetite of Singapore firms dips as they pursue revamp

Most Read

1 PropNex debuts on SGX mainboard at 68.5 Singapore cents apiece
2 US$ rally a boon for some SGX firms
3 Singapore private home prices up 3.4% in Q2: URA flash estimates
4 CIMB rolls out "first online application" for S'pore-dollar fixed deposit
5 DBS eyes Taiwan, Japan, Europe in hunt for bonds growth
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180703_ANGCFA2_3488124.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Disclosure, conversion safeguards for dual class shares fall short: CFA

nz-hdb-010718.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Real Estate

New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018

Jul 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

M&A appetite of Singapore firms dips as they pursue revamp

bp_moon_jae-in_020718_100.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Government & Economy

South Korean leader Moon on state visit to Singapore from July 11-13

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening