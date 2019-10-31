You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australian dollar scales 3-month peak, New Zealand dollar follows as rate risk shifts

Thu, Oct 31, 2019 - 10:34 AM

nz_ausdollar_301076.jpg
The Australian and New Zealand dollars firmed on Thursday as investors scaled back wagers on local interest rate cuts after the US Federal Reserve signalled a pause in its easing campaign.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SYDNEY] The Australian and New Zealand dollars firmed on Thursday as investors scaled back wagers on local interest rate cuts after the US Federal Reserve signalled a pause in its easing campaign.

Some solid domestic data on housing and trade also helped offset disappointing readings on Chinese manufacturing and services activity.

The Aussie reached a three-month top at US$0.6928, having been as low as US$0.6849 at one stage on Wednesday. In a bullish technical development, it also cleared major resistance at the September high of US$0.6895.

The kiwi dollar popped up to US$0.6424, leaving behind Wednesday's low of US$0.6335, though it still faced tough resistance at the October peak of US$0.6436.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It got a helping hand when Westpac economists changed their call on New Zealand interest rates, now expecting no cut at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) policy meeting on Nov 13.

SEE ALSO

Dollar steady as markets hunker down for Fed rate cut

The bank, like much of the market, had thought the RBNZ was odds-on to cut its cash rate by 25 basis points to 0.75 per cent, but a run of better domestic economic data and an improvement in global market sentiment changed the balance of risks.

Also influential was the Fed's decision to move to a more neutral stance after it cut rates as expected on Wednesday.

"US and Australian central banks are suggesting that they have cut rates far enough for now," wrote Dominick Stephens, Westpac's chief economist for New Zealand, in a note.

"However, we do expect the RBNZ will remain open to the possibility of future cuts, depending on how the data evolves," he added. Westpac now expects an easing in February.

The market now implies around a 54 per cent chance of a November easing, down from more than 80 per cent early this month.

Investors have also been lengthening the odds on a move from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in the near term.

Futures imply almost no chance of a quarter-point cut in the 0.75 per cent cash rate at the RBA's policy meeting on Nov 5, and only a 24 per cent probability of a move in December.

The RBA has repeatedly noted that the trend to lower rates by other major central banks had added to the pressure for cuts at home, so the Fed's pause may give it some breathing room.

Local data also suggested the three easings already delivered were helping the residential construction sector, with approvals to build new homes jumping 7.6 per cent in September.

That was the biggest gain in seven months and held out hope activity might at least stabilise after a year of decline.

Other figures showed prices for Australia's exports rose a surprisingly strong 1.3 per cent in the third quarter, topping a 0.6 per cent increase in import prices and adding to economic growth.

Yields on three-year paper drifted up to 0.80 per cent, having hit an historic low of 0.60 per cent early in the month, while 10-year bonds pay 1.12 per cent.

The three-year bond futures contract dipped 1.5 ticks to 99.205, while the 10-year contract was flat at 98.8600. 

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Hong Kong's central bank says no obvious capital outflow from banking system

China's financial hub moves to shut down P2P lending

Brazil cuts interest rates to new record low

US interest rate cut was 'insurance,' policy now in 'good place': Federal Reserve's Powell

Trading strength boosts Credit Suisse Q3 results, bringing relief to CEO

StanChart gets boost in regions where HSBC flagged setbacks

BREAKING

Oct 31, 2019 10:30 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares edge lower as ANZ, energy stocks drag; New Zealand slips

[BENGALURU] Australian shares inched lower on Thursday, dragged down by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group...

Oct 31, 2019 10:30 AM
Garage

SoftBank wires US$1.5b to WeWork before cash runs out

[SAN FRANCISCO] WeWork said it received an early payment of US$1.5 billion from SoftBank Group Corp, as the...

Oct 31, 2019 10:27 AM
Government & Economy

6.5 magnitude quake hits South Philippines: USGS

[MANILA] A 6.5-magnitude quake struck on Thursday in the southern Philippines, geologists said, the second powerful...

Oct 31, 2019 10:11 AM
Government & Economy

US agrees US$700m settlement including luxury hotel, jet over 1MDB

[LOS ANGELES] The Malaysian financier at the heart of the massive 1MDB graft scandal has struck a settlement to...

Oct 31, 2019 10:04 AM
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong's central bank says no obvious capital outflow from banking system

[HONG KONG] The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Thursday there was no obvious outflow of capital from...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly