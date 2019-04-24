You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australian dollar slides, bonds surge on soft Q1 inflation; NZ$ near 4-mth low

Wed, Apr 24, 2019 - 11:53 AM

BP_AustNZ_240419_54.jpg
The Australian dollar tumbled to six-week lows on Wednesday and three-year bonds rallied to record highs after surprisingly weak inflation figures boosted calls for rate cuts, while the New Zealand kiwi stayed near a four-month trough.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SYDNEY] The Australian dollar tumbled to six-week lows on Wednesday and three-year bonds rallied to record highs after surprisingly weak inflation figures boosted calls for rate cuts, while the New Zealand kiwi stayed near a four-month trough.

The Australian dollar slid as low as US$0.7031, a level not seen since March 11, after first-quarter inflation slowed to the lowest in three years to 0 per cent when analysts were looking for a 0.2 per cent increase.

Key measures of underlying inflation favoured by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) averaged 1.4 per cent for the year, marking 13 quarters below the central bank's target range of 2 to 3 per cent.

In 2016, the last time inflation was this tepid, the RBA reacted with two rate cuts to the current record low of 1.50 per cent. It has since sat on the fence on policy, awaiting a pick-up in prices and a drop in the unemployment rate.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Wednesday's data fuelled more calls for a rate cut, with ING Bank, JP Morgan and Citi becoming the latest to predict an easing as early as next month.

"Australian inflation shows no signs of coming anywhere near the central point of the RBA's 2-3 per cent range, and we are biting the bullet and changing our 'on-hold' call for the RBA to a cut, possibly as early as the 7 May meeting," ING economists said in a note.

"We can't now see how the RBA can ignore such a bad inflation miss, even with last week's strong employment gains."

Wednesday's weak inflation report set government bond futures on fire, with the three-year bond contract surging to a record high of 98.750 sending yields below the cash rate to 1.25 per cent.

Interest rate futures sharply narrowed the odds on an easing. The probability of a May 7 cut doubled to 44 per cent and a quarter-point move was fully priced for July, compared to an October timing earlier this week.

Across the Tasman Sea, the New Zealand dollar was 0.5 per cent down at US$0.6627, languishing near its lowest since early January. The kiwi has fallen or stayed almost flat in nine of the last 10 sessions.

The currency has been in a downward trend since late March after the country's central bank abandoned its long-standing neutral bias to say its next move in interest rates was likely down.

That followed underwhelming inflation data that further boosted the probability of a rate cut in New Zealand.

New Zealand government bonds were slightly higher with yields down about 5 basis points at the long end of the curve. 

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

SoftBank to consider acquiring 5% stake in Wirecard

1 in 3 bank jobs will merge or change in next few years: IBF, MAS report

Hunt is on for next Bank of England chief

CapBridge taps blockchain for its platform

BOJ has various means to ease more if needed: bank official

StanChart launches instant digital credit card and loan issuance service

Editor's Choice

lwx_maybank_240419_5.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Banking & Finance

1 in 3 bank jobs will merge or change in next few years: IBF, MAS report

lwx_hwee_240419_8.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Opinion

Latest Cabinet changes set stage for next GE, leadership handover

BT_20190424_LMXKEP24_3761903.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Group will 'hunt as a pack' for profit pools that might otherwise be hard to tap

Most Read

1 Glife raises S$1.6m of seed capital to take farm food direct to forks
2 UOB, KrisFlyer launch new credit card that rewards with air miles
3 M1 to delist on April 24
4 Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point Mall for S$520m
5 Kwek Leng Beng's family buys units at Boulevard 88 condo for S$14.1m

Must Read

PSC artist rendering.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

ST Engineering nabs US Coast Guard shipbuilding contract worth up to US$1.94b

lwx_maybank_240419_5.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Banking & Finance

1 in 3 bank jobs will merge or change in next few years: IBF, MAS report

Apr 24, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Olam, ComfortGelGro, Mapletree Commercial Trust, UIC, FCT, AA Reit

Westgate.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Mall Trust raises Q1 DPU by 3.6% as Westgate boosts revenue

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening