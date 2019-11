Australia's central bank left its cash rate at 0.75 per cent on Tuesday, a widely expected decision as it gauges the impact of the three cuts already delivered since June.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) made the announcement following its monthly meeting. A Reuters poll of 37 analysts had found 35 expected no move in rates this week.

REUTERS