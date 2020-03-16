You are here

Australia's RBA to provide banking system with extra cash

Mon, Mar 16, 2020

Australia's central bank will provide the banking system with extra liquidity through its market operations to help offset a dislocation in global financial markets, part of a package of liquidity steps by regulators.
Australia's Council of Financial Regulators on Monday said the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) would conduct one-month and three-month repurchase (repo) operations until further notice.

It will also conduct repo operations of six-months maturity or longer at least weekly, as long as market conditions warrant.

"As Australia's financial system adjusts to the coronavirus (Covid-19), financial regulators and the Australian Government are working closely together to help ensure that Australia's financial markets continue to operate effectively and that credit is available to households and businesses," the Council said in a statement.

The Council is the coordinating body for Australia's main financial regulatory agencies, comprising the RBA, the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA), the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and the Australian Treasury.

