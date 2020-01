Insurer Aviva said on Tuesday Chairman Adrian Montague will retire in 2020, months after the insurer's decision to reorganise into five divisions and sell its stake in its Hong Kong business failed to impress investors.

[BENGALURU] Insurer Aviva said on Tuesday Chairman Adrian Montague will retire in 2020, months after the insurer's decision to reorganise into five divisions and sell its stake in its Hong Kong business failed to impress investors.

Aviva said it is looking for a successor to Montague, who was appointed chairman in April 2015.

Reuters