You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Aviva sees £160m in Covid-19 claims, weaker Q2

Fri, May 22, 2020 - 5:50 AM

London

BRITISH insurer Aviva expects £160 million (S$277 million) in claims related to the novel coronavirus pandemic and weaker second quarter sales, it said on Thursday, as government lockdowns aimed at containing the virus hit the global economy.

Insurers globally are likely to face more than US$107 billion in underwriting losses due to the pandemic this year, similar in size to major hurricane years, the Lloyd's of London insurance market said last week.

"We've had a pretty good first quarter," Aviva chief financial officer Jason Windsor told Reuters.

"Q2 could look pretty different, we know there will be materially lower activity."

SEE ALSO

Aviva first quarter sales rise, estimates £160m in Covid-19 claims

Aviva, which has operations in Asia, mainland Europe and Canada as well as Britain, said new life insurance sales rose by 28 per cent to £12.3 billion in the first quarter, helped by a strong performance in bulk annuities, which involve taking on the risk of company defined benefit pension schemes.

General insurance net written premiums rose 3 per cent to £2.4 billion.

Aviva's shares were up 2 per cent to 244 pence at 0718 GMT, one of the biggest gains on the FTSE 100, with Shore Capital analysts describing the results as "solid".

Most of the Covid-19 claims are coming from lines such as business interruption and travel insurance, Aviva said.

A number of top insurers are facing possible legal action from small firms in Britain which have not received payments for their business interruption insurance due to the pandemic.

Law firm Mishcon de Reya, which is advising a group of British hospitality businesses, said this week it was narrowing its focus for a potential claim on Aviva and QBE.

Aviva said on Thursday that the "vast majority" of its commercial policies did not cover business interruption claims arising from Covid-19, but it had paid some claims in Britain and Canada where cover was in place.

QBE declined to comment. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Citi returning JSS funds; local banks pledge to keep, create jobs

Banks get a glimpse of post-Covid-19 future

Maybank posts higher Q1 profit but cautions virus impact later

Lloyds CEO says bank can weather bad loans spike in coronavirus crisis

Singapore sees negative rates creep in with flush liquidity

Australia's Macquarie raises A$750m in subordinated bonds

BREAKING NEWS

May 22, 2020 05:49 AM
Stocks

US: Wall St finishes down as US-China tensions heighten trade deal worries

[CALIFORNIA] Wall Street ended lower on Thursday, a day after hitting two-month highs, on a fresh wave of China-US...

May 22, 2020 12:15 AM
Transport

Uber has spent US$19m on coronavirus financial assistance for drivers

[NEW YORK] Uber Technologies on Thursday for the first time detailed how much it has spent to support its ride-hail...

May 22, 2020 12:12 AM
Government & Economy

'Strong likelihood' US will need another aid package: Mnuchin

[WASHINGTON] The US most likely will need another injection of aid from the federal government, but officials will...

May 21, 2020 11:44 PM
Companies & Markets

Straco Corp swings into S$3.4m net loss for Q1, now on cost-cutting drive

MAINBOARD-listed Straco Corporation swung into a net loss of S$3.4 million for the first quarter, from a S$8.5...

May 21, 2020 11:05 PM
Government & Economy

73-year-old S'porean man dies of Covid-19; 448 new cases in Singapore

[SINGAPORE] A 73-year-old male Singapore citizen died of Covid-19 complication on Thursday.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.