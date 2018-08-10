You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Bank Indonesia intervenes to help rupiah as emerging currencies weaken

Fri, Aug 10, 2018 - 4:08 PM

doc71e2morx7cna4sb8ln_doc716uhtv8t8xti4wnjun.jpg
Indonesia's central bank intervened to support the rupiah currency on Friday as it weakened along with most Asian currencies.
REUTERS

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's central bank intervened to support the rupiah currency on Friday as it weakened along with most Asian currencies, an official told Reuters.

"We intervene but in a measured way because the market is more balanced now and the volatility has declined," said Nanang Hendarsah, who heads Bank Indonesia's department of monetary management.

The Indonesian currency fell on Friday as plunging Russian rouble and Turkish lira dragged down investor appetite for emerging market assets. By 0717 GMT, the rupiah had shed 0.4 per cent to its lowest in four days.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

Mandiri lures wealthy Indonesians with ETFs, dollar products

2 in 3 SMEs likely to go cashless by 2023: OCBC poll

US dollar approaches 13-month high; rouble, Turkish lira downtrodden

BOE needs more hikes as wage growth may hit 4%, says policymaker McCafferty

China's upside-down money market tests PBOC's role

Goldman Sachs sued by ex-managing director who said he was whistleblower

Editor's Choice

BP_Koufu_100818_7.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Stocks of F&B players can be a defensive play

BP_India_100818_8.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Startups

For Singapore startups, India is a land of fintech opportunities

BT_20180810_YCVICTOR_3527986.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Life & Culture

'Lucky accident' led him to find home here

Most Read

1 Latest cooling measures to bite harder than earlier ones: CDL
2 White guy outside, Singaporean inside
3 Singtel Q1 profit down 7% on weaker results from Airtel, Telkomsel
4 Stocks to watch: Singtel, CapitaLand, CDL, StarHub, Yangzijiang, Vard Holdings
5 Business prospects dim for second half; small firms to be badly hit
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGshop_100818_76.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's retail takings up in June, buoyed by motor vehicle sales

BP_NOBLE Group_100818_43.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble to hold special general meeting on Aug 27 to approve restructuring plan

Aug 10, 2018
Banking & Finance

2 in 3 SMEs likely to go cashless by 2023: OCBC poll

BP_Noble_100818_44.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Ezion, Geo Energy, CDL, Noble, Nera Telecommunications

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening