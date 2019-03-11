You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Bank of America names new co-heads of UK investment banking

Mon, Mar 11, 2019 - 8:40 PM

[LONDON] Bank of America has appointed James Robertson and Peter Luck as co-heads of UK investment banking as part of its push to win business from large corporate clients in Britain.

These latest appointments show the US bank's commitment to build up its business in the country despite Brexit.

The newly created roles, detailed in a memo seen by Reuters, follow departures from the bank in the past few months, including that of Bank of America's head of global investment banking Diego De Giorgi and his boss Christian Meissner.

The Wall Street bank appointed Matthew Koder last year to succeed Mr Meissner and revitalise its corporate and investment banking business after a slide in fees.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr De Giorgi was replaced by Jack MacDonald and Thomas Sheehan who are co-heads of global investment banking out of the United States.

Mr Robertson is joining Bank of America from UBS after a 22-year career at the Swiss bank where he recently headed its UK advisory business.

Mr Luck worked closely with Mr Robertson at UBS where he spent 13 years before moving to Bank of America to help to build its corporate broking franchise in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

He is currently heading the bank's corporate broking business and will retain these responsibilities in addition to his new role.

The two bankers also served in the same British Army regiment - the Royal Dragoon Guards - in the mid 1990s, before starting their respective careers in investment banking.

They will report to Matt Cannon and Richard King who are co-heads of UK & Ireland Corporate and Investment Banking and Luigi Rizzo, head of EMEA Investment Banking.

Bank of America has won some lucrative business recently from some of Britain's biggest companies, including Vodafone where the bank led a £3.4 billion mandatory convertible bond - the largest ever UK equity-linked offering and largest ever European mandatory convertible bond.

It also advised drugs group GSK on its US$4.9 billion acquisition of Tesaro and helped Unilever with its US$4.6 billion purchase of Horlicks India from GSK.

Bank of America has also been expanding its team in Paris ahead of Brexit and transferring London-based executives, including Rizzo to the French capital. On Feb 8, it named Sanaz Zaimi as head of its new Paris-based European Union broker-dealer unit BofA Securities Europe.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

JPMorgan merges commercial banking groups for fast-growing startups

Australia regulator chides banks' delays repaying wrongly charged fees

UBS, StanChart agree to settle 2009 HK IPO misconduct case: regulator's counsel

To lure young talent, banks mimic tech workspaces

SoftBank's Son finds more love for early-stage investing, new fund planned

MSCI, HKEX to launch futures contracts on China share index

Editor's Choice

li
Mar 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia

BT_20190311_VSHSBC_3719840.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

HSBC riding on strong macro environment, expects to gain market share in next 3 years

BT_20190311_NRTOPLINE_3719744.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cromwell European Reit eyes further growth after acquisition spree

Most Read

1 Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia
2 Spanish tycoon paying huge premium for Stanley St shophouse
3 Retirement income products: flavour of the times
4 Oxley's 1953 moves a third of its units; Sustained Land's One Meyer 14% sold
5 8Telecom served with court summons for non-repayment of share subscription

Must Read

BP_HKEX_110319_45.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Stocks

MSCI, HKEX to launch futures contracts on China share index

file6ucy3iwnwpk17tu3oik0.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel's buyout offer for Keppel T&T 'fair and reasonable', says IFA

Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

International Cement to acquire African company for US$104.4m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening