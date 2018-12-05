You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Bank of America names two executives to replace late wealth management head

Wed, Dec 05, 2018 - 2:52 PM

file72c4kojf1mr1njc2ykzb.jpg
Bank of America Corp added two executives to its management team to fill the role left by former global wealth management chief Terry Laughlin, who passed away unexpectedly in October, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] Bank of America Corp added two executives to its management team to fill the role left by former global wealth management chief Terry Laughlin, who passed away unexpectedly in October, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

Andy Sieg, head of Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, and Katy Knox, president of Bank of America's private bank, US Trust, will be elevated to the management team and report directly to Chief Executive Brian Moynihan.

The two new leaders bring different perspectives to the management team. Knox joined the wealth management business as president last year and has experience working with clients from a broad range of business segments, while Sieg, who got his start as a financial analyst at Merrill in 1992, will become the first Merrill Lynch veteran raised to the top ranks of leadership since the company was acquired in 2009.

Wealth management has been a bright spot for Bank of America in recent quarters. On a call with analysts in October, Moynihan called it "the best business there is the world."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In the first nine months of the year profit in the segment surged 28 per cent as client balances grew to a record of nearly US$2.8 trillion. Merrill Lynch Wealth Management accounted for roughly 84 per cent of those assets.

During his tenure as head of the Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, Sieg has focused on increasing referrals from wealth management services to other products at the bank like loans and credit cards.

Sources who have worked with him say he would do well in the role given his ability to please Merrill's "thundering herd" of thousands of financial advisors, and the firm's corporate banking parent.

Chief Operating Officer Tom Montag also worked at Merrill Lynch, but only for a brief few months before the company was acquired by Bank of America in the throes of the financial crisis in 2008.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank also announced that Dean Athanasia would take sole leadership of the consumer lines of business after sharing the role with Thong Nguyen who has been appointed vice chairman. Additionally, Vice Chair Anne Finucane will begin to focus on her role as chair of Bank of America's EU bank.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Hong Kong fund Oasis fails to block takeover of Japan's Alpine

Pound hits 2018 lows then recovers as parliament gets more Brexit say

Brexit derivatives brinkmanship pits UK firms against Brussels

Here's how Europe plans to challenge the US dollar's dominance

Barclays' Brexit prep sets bar for other top banks

Insurers need to do more to capture the millennial market

Editor's Choice

BT_20181205_OSIM_3634966.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

KKR to take 'significant stake' in V3 with up to S$500m investment

golden.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Singapore-listed coal plays getting harder to fire up

JK_acromec1.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Acromec joint venture to power new energy plant with chicken waste

Most Read

1 Former Midas chairman's bungalow fetches S$30.8m in mortgagee sale
2 Your name on a Coke bottle spells money for Big Data
3 SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up
4 STI's high yield haven offers balm to painful bear grip
5 Former Queenstown Cinema site up for sale by tender; expects to fetch above S$200m

Must Read

nm-techdepot-0512.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore unveils plan to help media industry be digital-ready

BT_20181205_OSIM_3634966.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

KKR to take 'significant stake' in V3 with up to S$500m investment

Dec 5, 2018
SME

More Singapore SMEs expect lower turnover in 2018, cite challenging business climate: DP Info poll

AK_Singtel_0512.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel puts global cybersecurity businesses under Trustwave umbrella

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening