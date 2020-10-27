You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Bank of China to boost debt team by 40% amid offshore deal surge

Tue, Oct 27, 2020 - 9:54 AM

rk_BOC_271020.jpg
Bank of China (BOC) plans to expand its headcount in the offshore bond business by 40 per cent as it fights with global banks for a greater slice of a market that's seen a surge in Chinese borrowers.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Bank of China (BOC) plans to expand its headcount in the offshore bond business by 40 per cent as it fights with global banks for a greater slice of a market that's seen a surge in Chinese borrowers.

The lender is seeking to add 20 more staff to its offshore bond team over the next five years, Hu Kun, its general manager of investment banking and asset management department said in an interview. The bank aims to win more dollar bond deals by Chinese technology giants and also sees rising interest in euro notes by mainland borrowers, he added.

The team has about 50 staff across offices in Hong Kong, Singapore and London, covering deals in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, he said.

"Our investment in human resources will be based on the rapid growth of the offshore bond market and BOC's overall development layout," Mr Hu said in an interview with Bloomberg. "It is a logical business development."

One of the big four Chinese banks, BOC has kept its top rank in the China offshore bond market since 2016, according to Bloomberg's league table data. Over this period, the dollar bond segment for Chinese issuers has doubled to US$864 billion as the nation's firms sought funding for overseas acquisitions and debt refinancing.

SEE ALSO

A US$50b housing bond market is stuck in regulatory limbo

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Yet when compared to top international investment banks, Mr Hu said he sees room for the bank to improve its debt capital market-related services, such as settlement, market-making and credit research.

TECH CHALLENGE

While the bank's strength lies particularly in high-quality Chinese state-owned issuers, big technology firms remain their weak spot, he said.

BOC played a secondary underwriting role as a joint bookrunner on offerings from major tech firms including Tencent Holdings, Baidu and Xiaomi this year, but acted as a global joint coordinator on jumbo deals from the likes of State Grid Corp of China, Bloomberg data shows.

"It is quite a natural choice for tech firms to pick international banks to arrange their bond deals, which sponsored their IPO (initial public offering) in the offshore market," said Mr Hu. "Indeed, as a Chinese bank, we are striving to get more deals from this sector."

He also expects more Chinese firms to issue euro-denominated bonds to expand their funding channels. Chinese borrowers sold 4.63 billion euros (S$7.44 billion) of notes in the third quarter, the highest quarterly amount on record, according to Bloomberg data.

It is likely that Chinese investors will become more willing to buy euro-denominated assets, seeking to diversify from US dollar-denominated asset, given the rising tensions between China and US said Mr Hu.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Nomura seeks M&A bankers as Japan deals surge

AIG names new CEO, breaks up its insurance business

Goldman Sachs attempted to cover up sexual misconduct, lawsuit claims

9 in 10 Singapore SMEs open to digital banks: Visa

UBS's Ermotti says reviving payouts best part of reign as CEO

UOB's value chain financing sees doubling of clients in H12020

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 27, 2020 10:01 AM
Garage

Grab and Microsoft to help some drivers transition to tech careers

GRAB is partnering Microsoft to help interested drivers in Singapore switch to entry-level software development...

Oct 27, 2020 09:49 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares hit near three-week low as global virus cases resurge

[BENGALURU] Australian shares tracked global stock markets lower on Tuesday and hit a near three-week low, hurt by...

Oct 27, 2020 09:46 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks open lower, tracking Wall Street tumble; STI down 0.4%

SINGAPORE shares opened lower on Tuesday, tracking sharp losses on Wall Street overnight.

Oct 27, 2020 09:42 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open lower on Tuesday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks began Tuesday morning with losses as investors returned from a long weekend, with Wall...

Oct 27, 2020 09:39 AM
Transport

ANA signs up for jet fuel made from renewable materials in Singapore

[SINGAPORE] Japan's largest airline has signed up for jet fuel made from renewable materials in Singapore in a small...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Green energy drive: Singapore plans trial import of Malaysian electricity

Hotels roll with the punches to keep rooms occupied

Singaporeans stuck on island turn to private jets, daycations

Siglap Shopping Centre collective sale to carry S$120m reserve price

How has Covid-19 hit Singapore's less well-off?

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for